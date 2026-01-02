ETV Bharat / bharat

Digital Veil In Jammu and Kashmir: Over 140 Identified For Unauthorized VPN Use As Techies Feel The Pinch

Srinagar: Over 140 people have been identified for circumventing the ban on Virtual Private Network (VPN) on their mobile phones to access internet in Jammu and Kashmir even as techies are hit by the ban.

Authorities have banned use of VPN to access internet in the Union Territory, citing security concerns and public order. The crackdown against VPN started from some select Jammu districts where police imposed the ban last year. Now, it has been expanded to the Valley where officials said over 140 persons were identified for non-compliance of the ban since it was imposed last week.

Around 100 people were identified in Pulwama district alone for violating the ban. A police officer said action has been initiated against 49 individuals for non-compliance of prohibitory orders on usage of VPNs in Kulgam and Pulwama.

In Shopian, Police conducted a verification drive to check the use of unauthorised VPN use, identifying 15 individuals for violating the ban.

“The drive was carried out in strict compliance with the prevailing prohibitory orders in force, aimed at restricting the use of unauthorized VPNs to prevent the misuse of digital and encrypted platforms that could pose potential risks to public safety and security,” said the officer.

But most of them were let off after technical scrutiny and background verification found no terror-related links or adverse antecedents against them, the officer added. However, security proceedings were initiated against 10 young individuals for violation of the orders as a preventive measure. “They were strictly warned to refrain from using unauthorized VPN services in the future,” police added.

What is the ban order

In the capital Srinagar, district magistrate Akshay Labroo referring to police communication ordered the ban on use of VPN for two months from December 30.

The magistrate cited apprehensions that its misuse may lead to unlawful and anti-national activities including inciting unrest, disseminating inflammatory material and coordinating activities prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and security. The suspension of VPN services has been imposed under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that allows magistrates to impose prohibitory orders for public safety.