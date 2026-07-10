ETV Bharat / bharat

Digital Push to Unlock New Tourism Destinations, Ease Pressure on Popular Hotspots

New Delhi: Planning a holiday in India could soon become smarter, more personalised and less crowded, as the Ministry of Tourism increasingly turns to digital technologies and data-driven strategies to promote emerging destinations and distribute tourist traffic more evenly across the country.

Tourism experts believe that leveraging advanced technologies to identify, promote and showcase lesser-known destinations can play a crucial role in reducing pressure on overburdened tourist hotspots, while creating new opportunities for local economies and communities.

The move comes amid growing concerns over overcrowding at several popular destinations during peak seasons, resulting in traffic congestion, soaring accommodation costs and strain on local infrastructure. By encouraging travellers to explore alternative destinations that offer affordable accommodation, better accessibility and unique experiences, authorities hope to promote more balanced and sustainable tourism growth.

According to industry experts, digital promotion has the potential to reshape travel patterns, but infrastructure development must go hand in hand with marketing efforts.

Rajan Sehgal, Chairman of the Public Relations Council of the Travel Agents Association of India, said the government's emphasis on technology-driven tourism promotion was a positive step but cautioned that digital visibility alone would not guarantee success.

"The government's focus on using cutting-edge technologies to identify and promote new tourism destinations is a welcome step. However, digital promotion alone will not be enough. The real impact will come when lesser-known destinations are supported with essential infrastructure such as budget accommodation, improved road connectivity and robust safety measures for tourists," Sehgal told ETV Bharat. He added that such an integrated approach could generate employment opportunities, stimulate local economies and help decongest established tourist centres by distributing visitor traffic more evenly.

Similar views were expressed by Pronab Sarkar, former president of the India Association of Tour Operators, who said improved infrastructure would determine whether newly promoted destinations could sustain tourism growth.

"Digital technology can certainly help reduce pressure on overcrowded tourist destinations if it is supported by proper planning and infrastructure development. Many travellers today prefer destinations that are easily accessible by their own vehicles. Therefore, if lesser-known destinations are to be promoted, investments in roads, visitor facilities and connectivity become equally important," Sarkar told ETV Bharat

The Ministry of Tourism is increasingly relying on the analysis of travel trends, visitor preferences and digital engagement patterns to formulate evidence-based tourism strategies aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and promoting hidden destinations across India.