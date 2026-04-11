ETV Bharat / bharat

Digital-Only Toll Collection Implemented At National Highway Fee Plazas

However, it has not been implemented in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry

DIGITAL TOLL COLLECTION AT NH
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: All user fee payments at National Highway toll plazas across the country are being processed exclusively through digital modes with FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) from Saturday, according to an official statement. The move is a significant step towards strengthening efficiency and transparency in toll collection.

However, the statement said, this transition has not been implemented in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, in view of the Model Code of Conduct currently in force due to ongoing assembly polls.

Also Read

No Cash At Toll Plazas From April 10; UPI Payments To Cost 1.25 Times More

TAGGED:

NATIONAL HIGHWAY TOLL PLAZA
FASTAG
NHAI
NH TOLL COLLECTION
DIGITAL TOLL COLLECTION AT NH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.