ETV Bharat / bharat

Digital Innovation Transforming Pensioners' Ease Of Living, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh during a press conference on Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Friday launched the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5, with nearly 40 lakh Digital Life Certificates generated in its first five days against around 25 lakh during the corresponding period last year, registering a 60 per cent increase.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, face authentication adoption surged from 61 per cent to nearly 80 per cent during the same period, reflecting growing confidence among pensioners in technology-enabled pension services. Dr Singh said the overwhelming response demonstrates how digital innovation is transforming pensioners' ease of living while making governance more accessible, convenient and dignified for elderly citizens.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh during a press conference on Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign (IANS)

He stated the campaign has progressively evolved into a nationwide movement, bringing together government departments, pension disbursing banks, pensioners' associations and families to facilitate seamless pension-related services.

Dr Singh explained that the fundamental objective of the campaign is to ensure ease of living for elderly citizens, adding that India's changing demographic and socio-economic landscape makes pensioners an increasingly important segment of society. The number of central government pensioners has now reached nearly 70 lakh against approximately 50 lakh working employees, reversing the earlier situation when the number of working employees was around 55–60 lakh and pensioners approximately 50 lakh.

The minister said increasing life expectancy and improved health conditions have created a new opportunity to harness the experience, expertise and potential of senior citizens for nation-building. Many employees retire at the age of 60 when they are still at the prime of their health, experience and professional capabilities.

He said elderly citizens must be actively engaged in nation-building by ensuring their comfort, health and financial security, enabling them to contribute their potential to constructive national endeavours. The minister emphasised the need to build a healthy synergy between the younger and older generations as partners in India's development journey.

Tracing the evolution of Digital Life Certificates, the minister said the government initially relied on conventional life certificates, followed by biometric authentication through fingerprints, before introducing face authentication technology to address limitations faced by elderly pensioners.