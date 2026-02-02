ETV Bharat / bharat

Digantara, Singapore's Defence Arm Ink Pact On Situational Space Awareness

New Delhi: India's Digantara Industries has joined hands with Singapore's defence arm to develop tools for space situational awareness and also to protect their national satellites from collision with space debris. Bengaluru-based Digantara Industries claimed it was the first time that the defence arm of Singapore was signing an agreement with an Indian space-tech company for space situational awareness.

According to the agreement, Digantara and Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) will co-develop tools in the area of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) in support of the National Space Agency of Singapore.

"The most important thing is that we provide them sovereign control to the solutions we build for them, which means the Singapore government can locally deploy and use our solutions to achieve their space domain awareness operations or needs that can be both for operations of satellites," Anirudh Sharma, founder and CEO at Digantara Industries, told PTI.

The partnership was announced on the sidelines of the Space Summit 2026 in Singapore on Monday. Sharma said his company would provide services to the DSTA regarding flight dynamics, and access to conjunction screening in case of a Singapore satellite approaching an orbiting piece of debris.

"This service of ours will help them get the alerts and do sustainable space operations without having to worry about collisions in space," Sharma said. The agreement also includes integrating Digantara's sensor data with AI-driven analytics.