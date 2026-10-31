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DIG Sandeep Chaudhary Awarded 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak'; Led Pahalgam Attack Probe

Jammu: National Investigation Agency Deputy Inspector General (DIG) IPS Sandeep Chaudhary has been awarded the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' for 2026 in the Investigation category.

Chaudhary, a 2012-batch AGMUT officer, is among 123 officers and personnel recognised for their outstanding work in the field of investigation.

According to an official statement, he led the probe after the NIA took over the investigation of the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 tourists and a local resident dead.

The ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ has been awarded to 490 personnel of various States and Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) for 2026. The medal aims to recognise excellent work, promote high professional standards and boost the officials' morale, the statement said.

Of the total recipients, 358 personnel have been recognised in the Special Operation category, 123 in the Investigation category and nine in the Forensic Science category.

While the award announcement recognises Chaudhary's contribution in the investigation category, the Ministry of Home Affairs' published award list does not identify the specific case or investigation for which he has been selected.

The Ministry of Home Affairs promoted Chaudhary to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) on a pro forma basis, with effect from January 1, 2026.

Inspector Feroz Ahmad Itoo from Jammu and Kashmir has also been named among the recipients of the medal in the investigation category, bringing recognition to another police officer from the Union Territory.