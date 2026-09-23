ETV Bharat / bharat

'Differing Views Part Of Deliberation', Says EC Amid Opposition Criticism On News Report

New Delhi: Amid a barrage of criticism from Opposition in the wake of a media report which claimed that within 10 months, two Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu raised objections as many as 14 times in matters pertaining to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and other steps taken by the poll panel, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday categorically stated that "differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution".

In an apparent reference to the news report published by a English national daily, the ECI in a communique said it is a constitutional body that functions under the strict mandate of Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions.



"The Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body. Written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks-and-balances are standard, ongoing practices designed to ensure complete transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour. All actions of ECI have been in accordance of laws and instructions of the Commission," it said.



The poll panel said all official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by it carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures under "The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023".



Citing that any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights, it said, adding the suggestions given by the Election Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes.



On the reported objections raised by both the Election Commissioners, the poll panel in its statement said differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution, and added that they are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorized to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system, it said.



The poll panel, however, said highlighting certain specific internal notes/observations spread over the period of 10 months while overlooking the much larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives present only one part of the picture.