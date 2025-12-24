Differently Abled Youth Among 2 Killed In Violence-Hit Karbi Anglong In Assam; More Forces To Be Deployed Today
Published : December 24, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST
Guwahati: Two people, including a differently-abled youth, were killed, and at least 45 others, including 38 police personnel, were injured in fresh incidents of violence at Kheroni in Assam’s trouble-torn West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, officials said.
The body of a 25-year-old differently abled youth, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the agitators, while another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clash, a police officer said.
I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 23, 2025
Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore…
Confirming the fatalities, the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that more security forces would be deployed to control the situation in the hilly district on Wednesday. “I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two people lost their lives during today’s unrest,” the CM said in a post on X on Tuesday night.
“Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue,” the Assam CM added. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, Sarma said that “the government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support.
DGP Harmeet Singh told reporters on Tuesday that he had held talks with the protesters, and they promised not to indulge in any kind of violence. ''They are, however, hurling bombs, shooting arrows and burning down shops... 38 police personnel, including IPS officers, were injured in the violence. A stone hit my shoulder, too,'' Singh said.
He warned that the police would be forced to take stern action if the agitators took the law into their own hands. The DGP also appealed to all sections of the society to explain to the ''misguided youth'' that violence cannot solve any problem, and the CM has said that he will hold discussions with them to address their grievances.
Despite prohibitory orders in force, a large number of people, including women and children whose shops were burnt by a mob on Monday, came out to protest against the violence, while the agitators demanding the eviction of encroachers from the tribal belt also gathered in the Kheroni market area. The security forces deployed in the area tried to pacify them, but suddenly stone pelting began from both sides, injuring several protesters, police personnel, and media persons, a senior officer said.
As the situation spiralled out of control, the police lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse both groups of protesters, he said. The agitators had earlier torched two motorcycles in the Kheroni area. Sarma had earlier in the day said the "situation in Karbi Anglong was very sensitive. "Senior minister Ranoj Pegu is present in the district. I believe that the matter will be resolved soon," he said on the sidelines of a programme.
Meanwhile, internet services in both Karbi Anglong and West Anglong districts were temporarily suspended on Tuesday for maintaining peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation. The protesters had earlier on Tuesday called off their hunger strike to press for their demand for evicting encroachers from tribal belts, following talks with Pegu.
The agitators, belonging to several political and social organisations, had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, demanding the eviction of illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from the Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in the two districts.
They withdrew their hunger strike following assurances from the government that tripartite talks will be held on the issue soon. On Monday, four people were injured in police firing on protesters who went on a rampage, setting ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar.
The agitators also attempted to attack the police station in Kheroni, but it was foiled by the security forces. Prohibitory orders were subsequently imposed in Karbi Anglong and neighbouring West Karbi Anglong. Night curfew was also imposed in Karbi Anglong, with restrictions on the movement of any person or groups and private vehicles throughout the district from 5 pm to 6 am.
''A section of the people are angry that the encroachers are settling on PGR and VGR land. There was an attempt to evict them last year, but a petition was filed in the Gauhati High Court, which passed an interim order staying the eviction process,'' Pegu said.
The chief minister had said on Monday night that rumours began circulating that three protesters, who were on hunger strike, had been arrested, which fuelled the agitation. "No one was arrested, but they were taken for treatment to Guwahati as their health deteriorated," Sarma had said. The police allegedly tried to remove the protesters forcibly in the Kheroni area of Karbi Anglong, following which a clash ensued. (With inputs from agencies).
