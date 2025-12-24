ETV Bharat / bharat

Differently Abled Youth Among 2 Killed In Violence-Hit Karbi Anglong In Assam; More Forces To Be Deployed Today

Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a clash between two groups over the issue of eviction, at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district, Assam, Tuesday, ( PTI )

Guwahati: Two people, including a differently-abled youth, were killed, and at least 45 others, including 38 police personnel, were injured in fresh incidents of violence at Kheroni in Assam’s trouble-torn West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, officials said.

The body of a 25-year-old differently abled youth, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the agitators, while another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clash, a police officer said.

Confirming the fatalities, the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that more security forces would be deployed to control the situation in the hilly district on Wednesday. “I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong. It is deeply painful that two people lost their lives during today’s unrest,” the CM said in a post on X on Tuesday night.

“Additional security forces will be deployed in Kherani tomorrow to maintain peace. We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue,” the Assam CM added. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, Sarma said that “the government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support.

DGP Harmeet Singh told reporters on Tuesday that he had held talks with the protesters, and they promised not to indulge in any kind of violence. ''They are, however, hurling bombs, shooting arrows and burning down shops... 38 police personnel, including IPS officers, were injured in the violence. A stone hit my shoulder, too,'' Singh said.

He warned that the police would be forced to take stern action if the agitators took the law into their own hands. The DGP also appealed to all sections of the society to explain to the ''misguided youth'' that violence cannot solve any problem, and the CM has said that he will hold discussions with them to address their grievances.