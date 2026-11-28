ETV Bharat / bharat

Differences Emerge In Maha Vikas Aghadi After Conflicting Statements By NCP Over Support To Delimitation Bill

Mumbai: Differences have emerged in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance after conflicting statements by the leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) over the support to delimitation bill that the Centre proposes to introduce in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Both the leaders of the Congress and the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) group have criticised the NCP over its stance on the bill.

Party leaders have issued divergent statements over the delimitation. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad indicated that the party would support the bill, while Pawar's daughter and MP, Supriya Sule, adopted a cautious approach, stating that the party would clarify its final position after studying the draft of the bill. NCP MPs Amol Kolhe and Nilesh Lanke said that the party would study the draft to reach a decision.

However, all eyes in Maharashtra’s political circles now remain on NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was a key figure to unite the opposition against the ruling BJP. In 2019, Pawar played a key role in bringing the Congress and the Shiv Sena together to keep the BJP out of power, and it was through his initiative that the MVA alliance was formed.

The NCP's conflicting statements have also brought into focus the split within the "INDIA" alliance over the issue. Congress has lashed out at the NCP, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut earlier warned that the compromise on core ideology by the party would destroy its “legacy.”

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said that NCP's political history has remained replete with a "tendency to stab in the back". “NCP was formed solely for the sake of power and lacks any concrete ideology,” said Wadettiwar.

Other members of the Maharashtra Congress also targeted Pawar, stating that Congress gave up its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to facilitate his election. The party said that after Sule sought support from the Congress leadership, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge responded positively, and even the Shiv Sena (UBT) extended its support.