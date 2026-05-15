Differences Between US And China Persist Despite Talks, Says Former Diplomat
Xi Jinping’s "Thucydides Trap" remark reflects concerns over worsening US-China rivalry, which could significantly impact India’s regional strategic position, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as United States (US) President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up critical talks in Beijing on Friday, a senior Indian diplomat said differences between the world’s two biggest powers persist over Iran and Taiwan.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, foreign affairs expert and former diplomat JK Tripathy said both leaders would prioritise their respective national interests.
Differences Remain Over Iran, Taiwan
Tripathy said, "The talks between the two leaders may have concluded, but differences persist over Iran and Taiwan."
Interestingly, as Xi Jinping raised the "Thucydides Trap" during his high-stakes meeting with Trump, Tripathy said the renewed emphasis on managing great power rivalry carries major implications for India, which is increasingly navigating a complex geopolitical balance between Washington and Beijing.
Ahead of the bilateral talks, Xi had reportedly questioned whether the US and China could "overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations," while also issuing a sharp warning over Taiwan, saying that "Taiwan independence and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water."
The phrase "Thucydides Trap" was popularised by Harvard scholar Graham Allison, drawing from the writings of ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who argued that the rise of Athens and the fear it generated in Sparta made war inevitable. Allison later applied the theory to modern geopolitics, arguing that tensions between a rising China and an established United States could risk military confrontation if not carefully managed.
India Must Adopt Wait-And-Watch Approach, Says Expert
According to Tripathy, Xi's remarks reflect Beijing's attempt to project itself as a responsible global power while simultaneously warning Washington against aggressive containment policies.
He said, "The reference to the Thucydides Trap is a reminder that both powers understand the dangers of uncontrolled rivalry, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. India, as a major regional power, cannot remain insulated from any deterioration in US-China ties."
Tripathy said India should adopt a wait-and-watch policy amid the evolving geopolitical situation.
He noted that India occupies a uniquely sensitive position amid the intensifying competition. On the one hand, New Delhi has deepened strategic ties with Washington through platforms such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, while on the other hand, it continues to manage a difficult, unresolved border relationship with China following the 2020 eastern Ladakh military standoff.
"India's importance rises significantly whenever tensions sharpen between the two global powers. The US sees India as a critical balancing power in Asia, while China recognises that India's strategic choices can influence regional equilibrium," he said.
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