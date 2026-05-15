ETV Bharat / bharat

Differences Between US And China Persist Despite Talks, Says Former Diplomat

New Delhi: Even as United States (US) President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up critical talks in Beijing on Friday, a senior Indian diplomat said differences between the world’s two biggest powers persist over Iran and Taiwan.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, foreign affairs expert and former diplomat JK Tripathy said both leaders would prioritise their respective national interests.

Differences Remain Over Iran, Taiwan

Tripathy said, "The talks between the two leaders may have concluded, but differences persist over Iran and Taiwan."

Interestingly, as Xi Jinping raised the "Thucydides Trap" during his high-stakes meeting with Trump, Tripathy said the renewed emphasis on managing great power rivalry carries major implications for India, which is increasingly navigating a complex geopolitical balance between Washington and Beijing.

Ahead of the bilateral talks, Xi had reportedly questioned whether the US and China could "overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations," while also issuing a sharp warning over Taiwan, saying that "Taiwan independence and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water."

The phrase "Thucydides Trap" was popularised by Harvard scholar Graham Allison, drawing from the writings of ancient Greek historian Thucydides, who argued that the rise of Athens and the fear it generated in Sparta made war inevitable. Allison later applied the theory to modern geopolitics, arguing that tensions between a rising China and an established United States could risk military confrontation if not carefully managed.