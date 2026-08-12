ETV Bharat / bharat

'Did The Legislative Split Ripple Through Shiv Sena?:' Supreme Court Asks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will first have to see whether there was a split in the Shiv Sena and whether the split can originate in the legislative party and percolate into the organisation and the primary membership.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Shiv Sena (UBT) before the bench. The bench was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission’s decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting it the party name and symbol.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said the split is one question, and the symbol is a different one that relates to the party; the split has to be decided under the Tenth Schedule. The bench asked about the split in the legislative party versus the split in the political party, adding that the petitioner’s affidavit showed substantial backing for the rival group within the organisation and the primary membership, which includes over 4 lakh Shiv Sainiks. Sibal said his client has 19 Lakh members.

“First, we have to see whether there is a split. The split can originate in the legislative party, but it can percolate into the organisation and the primary membership,” observed Justice Bagchi.

Sibal argued that a split can never arise in the legislative party, citing a decision by the constitution bench. “The Constitution Bench says that in the test of a split, it cannot be restricted to a split in the legislative party. But it never says that if a split begins in the legislative party and subsequently gets reflected in the organisation and the primary membership (it cannot be considered). It may be the epicentre of a larger split”, observed the bench.

The bench said it needed clarity on this aspect. “The Shinde group had the support of 11 ‘Rajya Prabharis’… A Rajya Prabhari is part of the party structure. It is not something outside the Shiv Sena's party structure. More importantly, when we consider a political party, we are not concerned only with office-bearers. We also have to consider the primary membership (of 4.48 Lakh),” the bench observed.

The bench observed that there is a hierarchy and within it, there is a subset of the legislative party, and a fissure develops in the legislative party and goes into the primary membership. The bench asked how the Election Commission would view the allocation of the party symbol against this backdrop.

Sibal questioned the poll panel’s approach in determining whether there was a genuine dispute within the party and whether the faction approaching it had exhausted the internal remedies available under the Shiv Sena's constitution.