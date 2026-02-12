ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Did Sonam Wangchuk Get The Opportunity To See The Videos Cited In Detention Order’, SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre if there is any endorsement made by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk that he has seen the four videos on which the detention order is primarily based.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj contended before the bench that Wangchuk is making an allegation that he was not given the materials on which the detention order is based, when his own acknowledgement receipt is there that he had seen those four videos.

It was argued before the bench that there are 23 videos which have been relied on in the detention order, and everything has been supplied to Wangchuk, and that is with acknowledgement.

However, the petitioner’s counsel contended that Wangchuk had merely endorsed that he had been supplied the material as per the index of the table of contents, and he had not seen those videos. The bench was informed that when the materials were supplied to Wangchuk, it did not contain those four videos, and he wrote various representations asking for the same.

The bench asked, how did the detainee see those videos?

The Centre’s counsel submitted that DIG had met him personally and had shown the four videos against him, after which he had endorsed them by way of acknowledgement, and this whole exercise was videotaped.

Advocate Sarvam Ritam Khare, representing the petitioner, said they were not given the four most important videos cited in the detention order annexure A.