‘Did Sonam Wangchuk Get The Opportunity To See The Videos Cited In Detention Order’, SC To Centre
It was argued before the bench that there are 23 videos in the detention order, and everything has been supplied to Wangchuk.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre if there is any endorsement made by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk that he has seen the four videos on which the detention order is primarily based.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale.
During the hearing, additional solicitor general KM Nataraj contended before the bench that Wangchuk is making an allegation that he was not given the materials on which the detention order is based, when his own acknowledgement receipt is there that he had seen those four videos.
It was argued before the bench that there are 23 videos which have been relied on in the detention order, and everything has been supplied to Wangchuk, and that is with acknowledgement.
However, the petitioner’s counsel contended that Wangchuk had merely endorsed that he had been supplied the material as per the index of the table of contents, and he had not seen those videos. The bench was informed that when the materials were supplied to Wangchuk, it did not contain those four videos, and he wrote various representations asking for the same.
The bench asked, how did the detainee see those videos?
The Centre’s counsel submitted that DIG had met him personally and had shown the four videos against him, after which he had endorsed them by way of acknowledgement, and this whole exercise was videotaped.
Advocate Sarvam Ritam Khare, representing the petitioner, said they were not given the four most important videos cited in the detention order annexure A.
The bench asked Nataraj, and he only said he received documents as per the above index, and further queried, but he did not say he had seen the contents of those videos.
The bench asked if the Centre could produce some endorsement regarding it.
The bench further queried whether such an endorsement was obtained that videos were being shown to him, and he had seen the videos.
The bench added that this endorsement only refers to the fact that he has received documents on a pen drive.
The bench asked Centre’s counsel if they had shown the video, then they could have drawn a statement to that effect and obtained his signature. The apex court will continue to hear the arguments on rejoinder on Monday.
Angmo said the unfortunate events of violence in Leh on September 24 last year cannot be attributed to the actions or statements of Wangchuk in any manner.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, seeking to declare Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act illegal.