ETV Bharat / bharat

Did Delhi Police Wait For A New Commissioner Before Acting Against Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike?

Security personnel stand guard as activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi Police has stepped up security measures at Jantar Mantar immediately after the appointment of the new Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site, repeated announcements urging demonstrators to vacate the area, and warnings of legal action against those refusing to comply.

The heightened police action comes a day after former Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha was removed from his post and attached to the Lieutenant Governor's Office.

The timing of the leadership change and the intensified police response has triggered speculation in administrative and political circles, especially with the July 20 'Parliament March' and the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament approaching.

According to Delhi Police, the enhanced deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any disruption in the high-security New Delhi district.

Police personnel at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

'First Such Removal In Delhi Police History'

Former Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Delhi Police Mahasabha president Ved Bhushan described the removal of the sitting Police Commissioner as unprecedented.

"This is perhaps the first time in Delhi Police's history that a serving Police Commissioner has been removed and attached directly to the Lieutenant Governor's Office. The prolonged protest by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar is being seen as one of the major reasons behind this decision. The protesters had sought permission for only a day, but the agitation continued well beyond the permitted period. During Satish Golcha's tenure, the police failed to clear the protest in time, forcing the Home Ministry to take this major decision," he said.

Administration Wary Of 'Shaheen Bagh-Like' Situation

Administrative circles believe the Jantar Mantar protest was gradually turning into a prolonged agitation similar to the Shaheen Bagh protests, posing a major challenge for the administration.

While the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had initially obtained permission for a one-day symbolic demonstration, protesters continued their sit-in after the permission expired. The situation intensified after Sonam Wangchuk announced a massive march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling on students, citizens and political parties from across the country to join.

Officials fear that a large turnout could severely disrupt traffic and security arrangements in central Delhi, particularly with Parliament's Monsoon Session set to begin.