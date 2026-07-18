Did Delhi Police Wait For A New Commissioner Before Acting Against Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike?
Delhi Police intensifies security at Jantar Mantar after a new police commissioner was appointed on Friday | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST|
Updated : July 18, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has stepped up security measures at Jantar Mantar immediately after the appointment of the new Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site, repeated announcements urging demonstrators to vacate the area, and warnings of legal action against those refusing to comply.
The heightened police action comes a day after former Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha was removed from his post and attached to the Lieutenant Governor's Office.
The timing of the leadership change and the intensified police response has triggered speculation in administrative and political circles, especially with the July 20 'Parliament March' and the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament approaching.
According to Delhi Police, the enhanced deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any disruption in the high-security New Delhi district.
'First Such Removal In Delhi Police History'
Former Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Delhi Police Mahasabha president Ved Bhushan described the removal of the sitting Police Commissioner as unprecedented.
"This is perhaps the first time in Delhi Police's history that a serving Police Commissioner has been removed and attached directly to the Lieutenant Governor's Office. The prolonged protest by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar is being seen as one of the major reasons behind this decision. The protesters had sought permission for only a day, but the agitation continued well beyond the permitted period. During Satish Golcha's tenure, the police failed to clear the protest in time, forcing the Home Ministry to take this major decision," he said.
Administration Wary Of 'Shaheen Bagh-Like' Situation
Administrative circles believe the Jantar Mantar protest was gradually turning into a prolonged agitation similar to the Shaheen Bagh protests, posing a major challenge for the administration.
While the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had initially obtained permission for a one-day symbolic demonstration, protesters continued their sit-in after the permission expired. The situation intensified after Sonam Wangchuk announced a massive march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling on students, citizens and political parties from across the country to join.
Officials fear that a large turnout could severely disrupt traffic and security arrangements in central Delhi, particularly with Parliament's Monsoon Session set to begin.
Police Cite High Court Directions
Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar is understood to have prioritised handling the Jantar Mantar situation soon after assuming office, with a focus on ending the protest being held without permission and on maintaining law and order.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health deteriorated.
"As per the directions of the Hon'ble High Court and expert medical advice, Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital for essential medical treatment. During the process, some protesters attempted to create obstructions, leading to minor commotion. However, Delhi Police exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation peacefully and safely. We appeal to all protesters at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully at the earliest," Sharma said.
Police have also been making repeated public announcements asking protesters to leave the protest site.
Politician and Jan Swaraj Party founder Yogendra Yadav, who visited Jantar Mantar on Saturday, alleged that the decision to change the Delhi Police Commissioner was politically driven.
"Delhi Police is only a pawn. The Police Commissioner was changed only to decide how this movement should be ended. This decision is being taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Yadav said.
Criticising the manner in which Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site, Yadav said the agitation had now moved beyond seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
"The movement is no longer limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Now the Prime Minister must also resign. The Parliament March on July 20 will take place under all circumstances," he said.
Security Stepped Up
Heavy barricading, the deployment of Vajra anti-riot vehicles and paramilitary personnel at Jantar Mantar indicate that the Delhi Police, under its new leadership, is taking a tougher approach ahead of the proposed Parliament March.
While police insist the measures are necessary to maintain law and order, protesters remain firm on proceeding with the July 20 march and are demanding Sonam Wangchuk's release before the scheduled mobilisation.
Also Read:
- Kejriwal Urges Parents, Students To Join Jantar Mantar Protest After Wangchuk Shifted To Hospital
- Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues In Hospital; Wife Seeks Discharge, Questions Hospital Reports
- LIVE Jantar Mantar Protest Live: Wangchuk Refuses Medication, Says Safdarjung Hospital; CJP Presses On With July 20 Parliament March