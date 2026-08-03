Did BJP's Snub To Narottam Mishra Cost The Party In Datia Bypoll?
Mishra was denied the ticket in the bypoll to make way for Ashutosh Tiwari leaving the former's workers miffed at the party leadership.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Bhopal: It is often said that for the BJP—a party with a robust organizational structure—defeat comes not at the hands of the Congress, but from within its own ranks. The party's disgruntled cadres appear to be at the heart of the BJP's defeat in the Datia assembly by-election—specifically, the very workers who had blocked the highway in anger after Narottam Mishra was denied a ticket for the seat.
The BJP's alienated and sidelined leaders are believed to have played a role in paving the way for a victory for the Congress—a party otherwise grappling with a weak organization and internal factionalism?
Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari, his nearest rival by a comprehensive margin of over 6000 votes. The bye election was necessitated due to sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's conviction in a cheating case leading to his dismissal.
Congress's Datia victory and the 'Narottam Factor'
Recall the scene from the Datia assembly by-election campaign rally where Narottam, nearly sobbing while speaking, declared, "I will go door-to-door in Datia for Ashutosh; I will bow my head in humility." While his words conveyed one message of making peace with the party's ticket to a lesser known leader, his tear-filled eyes told a different story. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narottam Mishra himself remarked, "It wasn't regret, but rather tears shed over the treatment my workers had received. My tears welled up because of my deep emotional bond with Datia."
While Mishra’s display of emotion at the rally might have been spontaneous, his supporters grasped the unspoken message that day. The sense of 'injustice' resonated all the way to the polling booths. Ironically, even his own polling booth could not withstand the storm of resentment among his supporters.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said, "The polling booth results will reveal how the votes were cast."
Singhar, who spoke to the media ahead of the bypoll results on Monday, said, "All the members of Narottam Mishra have shown their love for Congress. So, Narottam Bhai, tell me, how can you say that BJP will win?..."
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar says, "All the members of Narottam Mishra have shown their love for Congress. So, Narottam Bhai, tell me, how can you say that BJP will win?..." pic.twitter.com/FMy5QSs9W2— IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026
Where did things go wrong for the BJP?
Mishra's supporters blocked the highway immediately after the ticket announcement for the Datia assembly election. Following that, the BJP realized the critical need to manage the political temperature in the area. Every resource, from the organizational level to the government, was mobilized. Arvind Bhadauria—the strategist behind the BJP's 2003 assembly election victory—was entrusted with the responsibility. Even the party's National Joint General Secretary (Organization), Shivprakash, visited to counsel the cadres and provide some morale-boosting.
Senior political analyst Prakash Bhatnagar said that the BJP should view the outcome of the Datia assembly election as a lesson.
“It highlights how the rot of factionalism is spreading within the BJP, and this needs to be addressed in time. I do not consider this a victory for the Congress; for a party like the BJP, it is often the case that only its own workers can defeat it. In this instance, the BJP failed to gauge the intensity of the workers' resentment," he said.
For the Congress, the grand old party had suspended its leader for questioning the candidacy of Ghanshyam Singh, who ended up victorious in the by-election, and BJP's disgruntled leader Narottam Mishra. The Congress leader Rajendra Bharti had questioned Ghanshyam's candidacy, claiming that Ghanshyam had always maintained cordial relations with Narottam Mishra and that the two had a history of working together.
However, due to such statements and a complaint filed by Ghanshyam Singh, the party suspended Rajendra Bharti just 12 hours before the election results were announced.