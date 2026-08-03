ETV Bharat / bharat

Did BJP's Snub To Narottam Mishra Cost The Party In Datia Bypoll?

Bhopal: It is often said that for the BJP—a party with a robust organizational structure—defeat comes not at the hands of the Congress, but from within its own ranks. The party's disgruntled cadres appear to be at the heart of the BJP's defeat in the Datia assembly by-election—specifically, the very workers who had blocked the highway in anger after Narottam Mishra was denied a ticket for the seat.

The BJP's alienated and sidelined leaders are believed to have played a role in paving the way for a victory for the Congress—a party otherwise grappling with a weak organization and internal factionalism?

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari, his nearest rival by a comprehensive margin of over 6000 votes. The bye election was necessitated due to sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's conviction in a cheating case leading to his dismissal.

Congress's Datia victory and the 'Narottam Factor'

Recall the scene from the Datia assembly by-election campaign rally where Narottam, nearly sobbing while speaking, declared, "I will go door-to-door in Datia for Ashutosh; I will bow my head in humility." While his words conveyed one message of making peace with the party's ticket to a lesser known leader, his tear-filled eyes told a different story. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narottam Mishra himself remarked, "It wasn't regret, but rather tears shed over the treatment my workers had received. My tears welled up because of my deep emotional bond with Datia."

BJP leader Narottam Mishra casts his vote during the Datia bypoll (ETV Bharat)

While Mishra’s display of emotion at the rally might have been spontaneous, his supporters grasped the unspoken message that day. The sense of 'injustice' resonated all the way to the polling booths. Ironically, even his own polling booth could not withstand the storm of resentment among his supporters.