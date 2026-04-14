'Dictatorship... Reveals Bulldozer Mentality Of PM': Opposition Targets Govt Over Special Parliament Session
"Parliament is not a rubber stamp. It is the foundation of people's voice. Undermining it weakens the very idea of India," Congress said.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: With a special session of Parliament set to begin on April 16, the Opposition parties led by Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the Central government for allegedly not having shared with the MPs the Constitution amendment bill(s) that would be brought in the special sitting, saying this makes a "complete mockery of democracy" and reveals the "bulldozer mentality" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre for scheduling the session at a time when election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal is at its peak. He said the government had rejected the Opposition's request to hold an all-party meeting after the elections, which he described as a "reasonable and legitimate" demand.
"The special session of Parliament will begin day after tomorrow on April 16th - when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak. The Modi Govt has rejected the Opposition’s perfectly reasonable and legitimate requests to convene an All-Party meeting after the elections are completed (fifteen days from today)," he said in a post on X.
The special session of Parliament will begin day after tomorrow on April 16th - when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak. The Modi Govt has rejected the Opposition’s perfectly reasonable and legitimate requests to convene an All-Party meeting…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 14, 2026
The Congress leader further pointed out that, as of now, Members of Parliament (MPs) have not been provided with copies of the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) that are expected to be debated and voted upon during the session. "Till this morning, the Modi Govt has NOT shared with MPs the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) they are supposed to be debating and voting upon. This makes a complete mockery of democracy and reveals the bulldozer mentality of the PM - who once claimed he was non-biological and now says he is a non-grihasthi," he added.
Congress' whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, also slammed the government over the special session being "rushed", right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
"A special session of Parliament is being rushed on April 16, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. A reasonable demand for an all-party meeting after elections has been rejected. Even now, MPs have not been given the Constitution Amendment Bills they are expected to debate and vote on. This is not democracy. This is bulldozer governance," he criticised.
On Ambedkar Jayanti, as we remember B. R. Ambedkar—the architect of our Constitution—the Modi government is turning parliamentary democracy into a mere formality.— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 14, 2026
A special session of Parliament is being rushed on April 16, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu… pic.twitter.com/pJ1zQFLQDE
"The Congress party has always stood firmly for Women’s Reservation—it is passed and settled. But delimitation is a far more sensitive exercise that requires wide consultation, consensus, and transparency. What we are witnessing instead is secrecy and denial—denial of representation to 150+ Backward Class women who could enter the Lok Sabha if proper caste data and due process are followed," the MP said.
"Parliament is not a rubber stamp. It is the foundation of people’s voice. Undermining it weakens the very idea of India," he added.
Echoing similar concerns, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said that despite the fact that just 48 hours are left before the session, the MPs have not seen any copy of the proposed constitutional amendment. He alleged that this reflects a disregard for parliamentary processes and termed the situation as resembling a "dictatorship".
Narendra and Amit continue to MOCK PARLIAMENT. And how!— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 14, 2026
Today is April 14. Session in 48 hours. No one has even seen a copy of the proposed Constitutional Amendment. This is what dictatorship looks like.
"Narendra and Amit continue to MOCK PARLIAMENT. And how! Today is April 14. Session in 48 hours. No one has even seen a copy of the proposed Constitutional Amendment. This is what dictatorship looks like," O'Brien said.
Earlier, Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also weighed in on the issue, highlighting concerns raised by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Quoting her editorial piece published in a national daily, he said that any delimitation linked to an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically equitable, not just based on numbers.
Rahul Gandhi said Sonia Gandhi has flagged concerns about the risks and possible inequities that could arise from a hurried delimitation process, especially in the context of women's reservation.
“Any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically equitable.”— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2026
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji writes about how the real concern in the important process of women’s reservation are… pic.twitter.com/y9JARS8bRU
The collective responses from the Opposition leaders came a day after Sonia Gandhi asserted that the real issue with the government's move to bring bills in a special sitting of Parliament is delimitation, and not women's reservation.
She claimed that the reported delimitation proposal is "extremely dangerous" and an "assault" on the Constitution. Sonia Gandhi stressed that any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically, equitable.
Notably, the Parliament's Budget Session this year has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, are likely to be brought up for its implementation in 2029.
While elections in Puducherry, Assam and Kerala were held on April 9, polls in West Bengal would be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. In Tamil Nadu, polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23.
Also Read: