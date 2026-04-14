ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dictatorship... Reveals Bulldozer Mentality Of PM': Opposition Targets Govt Over Special Parliament Session

New Delhi: With a special session of Parliament set to begin on April 16, the Opposition parties led by Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the Central government for allegedly not having shared with the MPs the Constitution amendment bill(s) that would be brought in the special sitting, saying this makes a "complete mockery of democracy" and reveals the "bulldozer mentality" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh criticised the Centre for scheduling the session at a time when election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal is at its peak. He said the government had rejected the Opposition's request to hold an all-party meeting after the elections, which he described as a "reasonable and legitimate" demand.

"The special session of Parliament will begin day after tomorrow on April 16th - when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak. The Modi Govt has rejected the Opposition’s perfectly reasonable and legitimate requests to convene an All-Party meeting after the elections are completed (fifteen days from today)," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader further pointed out that, as of now, Members of Parliament (MPs) have not been provided with copies of the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) that are expected to be debated and voted upon during the session. "Till this morning, the Modi Govt has NOT shared with MPs the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) they are supposed to be debating and voting upon. This makes a complete mockery of democracy and reveals the bulldozer mentality of the PM - who once claimed he was non-biological and now says he is a non-grihasthi," he added.

Congress' whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, also slammed the government over the special session being "rushed", right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"A special session of Parliament is being rushed on April 16, right at the peak of election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. A reasonable demand for an all-party meeting after elections has been rejected. Even now, MPs have not been given the Constitution Amendment Bills they are expected to debate and vote on. This is not democracy. This is bulldozer governance," he criticised.

"The Congress party has always stood firmly for Women’s Reservation—it is passed and settled. But delimitation is a far more sensitive exercise that requires wide consultation, consensus, and transparency. What we are witnessing instead is secrecy and denial—denial of representation to 150+ Backward Class women who could enter the Lok Sabha if proper caste data and due process are followed," the MP said.