Dhoni Defamation Case: Madras HC Asks Cricketer To Respond By October 9
In his petition, Sampath Kumar said a judicial officer should be appointed to monitor video recording of Dhoni's testimony in presence of an advocate commissioner.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to respond to the petitions filed by retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar seeking a complete video recording of the former Team India captain's deposition in a Rs 100-crore defamation suit.
After examining the petitions, Justice Govindarajan Thilagavathy ordered Dhoni to respond within October 9 and adjourned the next hearing of the case till then.
Kumar had alleged on a private television show that the former Indian skipper was involved in the betting controversy that arose during the 2013 IPL series. Following this, Dhoni filed a case in the Madras High Court in 2014 against Kumar, claiming this had tarnished his reputation and sought Rs 100 crore as damages.
The court has already ordered Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh towards the cost of translating and transcribing compact discs related to his defamation suit in February.
In this situation, three petitions were filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of retired IPS officer Kumar. The petitions stated that a judicial officer should be appointed to monitor the recording of Dhoni's testimony in the presence of the court-appointed advocate commissioner Jayashree.
Further, the witnesses must compulsorily video record the entire hearing and copies of the recording must be provided to him and the officer appointed by the court. He also stated that since Dhoni is a famous cricketer, his testimony should not be conducted in a star hotel or private place but only in the court premises or in any government building.
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