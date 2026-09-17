ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhoni Defamation Case: Madras HC Asks Cricketer To Respond By October 9

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to respond to the petitions filed by retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar seeking a complete video recording of the former Team India captain's deposition in a Rs 100-crore defamation suit.

After examining the petitions, Justice Govindarajan Thilagavathy ordered Dhoni to respond within October 9 and adjourned the next hearing of the case till then.

Kumar had alleged on a private television show that the former Indian skipper was involved in the betting controversy that arose during the 2013 IPL series. Following this, Dhoni filed a case in the Madras High Court in 2014 against Kumar, claiming this had tarnished his reputation and sought Rs 100 crore as damages.