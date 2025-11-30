ETV Bharat / bharat

Dholpur BLO Dies Of Cardiac Arrest; Family Blames 'Intense SIR Workload'

Dholpur: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) died of cardiac arrest, allegedly due to the workload of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Rajasthan’s Dholpur late Saturday night. The BLO has been identified as Anuj Garg (42), son of Kalicharan. The family claimed that he suffered a heart attack after being unable to bear the excessive workload.

Nihalganj Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar said, “Anuj Garg, a BLO, was working in the Goshala area. The deceased’s family members said that Garg’s health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday night, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.”

Anuj Garg (42) (ETV Bharat)

Kumar added that the deceased's brother, Anupam Garg, has filed a complaint. “Further action will be taken after an investigation."