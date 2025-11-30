Dholpur BLO Dies Of Cardiac Arrest; Family Blames 'Intense SIR Workload'
Family members alleged he was working till late-night hours under SIR pressure before collapsing.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Dholpur: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) died of cardiac arrest, allegedly due to the workload of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Rajasthan’s Dholpur late Saturday night. The BLO has been identified as Anuj Garg (42), son of Kalicharan. The family claimed that he suffered a heart attack after being unable to bear the excessive workload.
Nihalganj Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar said, “Anuj Garg, a BLO, was working in the Goshala area. The deceased’s family members said that Garg’s health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday night, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.”
Kumar added that the deceased's brother, Anupam Garg, has filed a complaint. “Further action will be taken after an investigation."
Vandana Garg, the deceased’s sister, said that Anuj was assigned the responsibility of Part No. 158 of the Goshala Sector in Dholpur city.
According to Vandana, due to the pressure of SIR work, Anuj often worked till 2 AM. "Last night at around 1 AM, Anuj was uploading voter forms as usual. He asked for tea and suddenly fainted. The family rushed him to the district hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead. The family then took the body home," she said.
After receiving information, police reached the house and shifted the body to the district hospital mortuary.
Officials said that the cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem report, officials said.
Read More