ETV Bharat / bharat

Pradhan Returns To Odisha To Rousing Welcome From BJP MLAs, BJD Says Event tried to conceal failure

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan was on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome by Odisha ministers and party MLAs at the Bhubaneswar airport upon his return to his home state for the first time after resigning as the Union education minister in the face of massive student and youth protests.

However, both the opposition parties, the BJD and Congress ridiculed the grand welcome of Pradhan, saying it was an "attempt to conceal his failure and protect his image".

At least five state ministers -- Suryabanshi Suraj (higher education), Nityananda Gond (mass education), Rabi Narayan Naik (panchayati raj), Mukesh Mahaling (health) and Sampad Chandra Swain (industries) – and 21 other BJP legislators, two former MLAs and senior party leaders welcomed the Sambalpur MP at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad' slogan rented the air as his supporters lined either side of the road to welcome their leader.

Pradhan stepped down as the Union education minister on July 25, taking moral responsibility for the irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

Pradhan's supporters are projecting him as a "hero" as he is the first minister in the Narendra Modi government who stepped down on "moral grounds".

"Of the 79 MLAs, 26 legislators, including five ministers, were present at the airport to welcome Pradhan. This reflects his acceptability among party lawmakers," a political observer said.

Odisha BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP state president Manmohan Samal, have praised Pradhan for taking an "exemplary step by resigning on moral grounds".