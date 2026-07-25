Dharmendra Pradhan Becomes 2nd Modi Minister To Resign Since 2014
Journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar was the first sitting Union Minister in the NDA government to tender his resignation.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: In 2015, Rajnath Singh, the then Home Minister and a senior BJP leader, had made a cryptic remark, saying that no resignations will happen in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. "There will be no resignation of ministers," Rajnath had said after a Cabinet meeting.
Eleven years later, Dharmendra Pradhan became only the second Union Minister to quit office in the NDA government, which has been in power since May 2014.
भारत के ‘छात्रों की गूँज’ आख़िरकार अंहकारी सत्ता की दहलीज़ तक पहुँच गई।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 25, 2026
ये हमारे करोड़ों युवाओं की जीत है जिन्होंने देशभर में शिक्षा व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के लिए सड़क पर आवाज़ उठाई।
ये सत्य की जीत है और मोदी जी के हठ की हार है।
ये उन सभी परिवारों की जीत हैं जिन्होंने…
The first sitting Union Minister to resign was scribe-turned politician M J Akbar, who was the Minister of State for External Affairs, in 2018. Pradhan tendered his resignation on Saturday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following protests by students and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 20.
Protests had escalated across the country following the July 20 lathi-charge on the students at Jantar Mantar.
Hours ago, Pradhan, in an elaborate post on X, said he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Modi.
"I took responsibility of NEET paper leak from Day One,” he said. He also said that anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at Jantar Mantar and across India.
For the record, Akbar had resigned after senior scribe Priya Ramani publicly accused him of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour.
The Opposition Congress, CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his 26-day-long hunger strike, welcomed Pradhan's resignation and termed it a win for democracy.
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "India's ‘Students' Echo’ has finally reached the threshold of arrogant power. This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system. This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Modi's stubbornness. This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt. This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students. Now it is Modi's turn to apologise to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons, and pellet guns on them."
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