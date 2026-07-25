ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharmendra Pradhan Becomes 2nd Modi Minister To Resign Since 2014

File photo of Dharmendra Pradhan ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In 2015, Rajnath Singh, the then Home Minister and a senior BJP leader, had made a cryptic remark, saying that no resignations will happen in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. "There will be no resignation of ministers," Rajnath had said after a Cabinet meeting. Eleven years later, Dharmendra Pradhan became only the second Union Minister to quit office in the NDA government, which has been in power since May 2014. The first sitting Union Minister to resign was scribe-turned politician M J Akbar, who was the Minister of State for External Affairs, in 2018. Pradhan tendered his resignation on Saturday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following protests by students and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 20. Protests had escalated across the country following the July 20 lathi-charge on the students at Jantar Mantar.