ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Not Allow India To Turn Into Another Bangladesh: Dharmendra Pradhan Over SIR Protests

Faridabad: Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader Of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of trying to seize power through the protests over SIR.

During the BJP’s "Save Democracy, End Anarchy" (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) foot march, Pradhan said that Gandhi seems to believe that the Election Commission is his family "fiefdom and that everything should happen according to his whims."

"However, the nation is governed by the will of its people. The Congress party blames the Election Commission for its electoral defeats, whereas the people of Haryana chose to make BJP victorious."

Pradhan said that following a Supreme Court directive, a three-member committee, which includes Gandhi, has been established for the appointment of Election Commissioners.

"Revising the electoral rolls is essential, as many individuals relocate to other states and others pass away. Removing such names from the list is a necessary procedure, yet the Congress party continues to question this process," he said.

Former minister took on the Congress for "promoting dynastic politics", nepotism, and "selling election tickets."