Will Not Allow India To Turn Into Another Bangladesh: Dharmendra Pradhan Over SIR Protests
Dharmendra Pradhan has targeted Rahul Gandhi for believing Election Commission to be his family fiefdom.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Faridabad: Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader Of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of trying to seize power through the protests over SIR.
During the BJP’s "Save Democracy, End Anarchy" (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) foot march, Pradhan said that Gandhi seems to believe that the Election Commission is his family "fiefdom and that everything should happen according to his whims."
"However, the nation is governed by the will of its people. The Congress party blames the Election Commission for its electoral defeats, whereas the people of Haryana chose to make BJP victorious."
Pradhan said that following a Supreme Court directive, a three-member committee, which includes Gandhi, has been established for the appointment of Election Commissioners.
"Revising the electoral rolls is essential, as many individuals relocate to other states and others pass away. Removing such names from the list is a necessary procedure, yet the Congress party continues to question this process," he said.
Former minister took on the Congress for "promoting dynastic politics", nepotism, and "selling election tickets."
"Congress neglects its own grassroots workers and, after facing defeat, casts aspersions on constitutional institutions. Instead of participating in discussions within Parliament, they resort to creating an uproar," he said.
Pradhan said that the BJP, during the era of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, began with only two Lok Sabha seats and accepted its electoral losses.
"The Congress party aims to seize power through mob rule. The nation will not be allowed to turn into another Bangladesh."
Earlier, the BJP's foot march in Faridabad saw the participation of several leaders and workers, including Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gurjar, Sports minister Gaurav Gautam, minister of state Rajesh Nagar, and MLAs Moolchand Sharma, Satish Phagna, Dhanesh Adlakha, and the MLA from Hodal.
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