ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharmendra Pradhan And K Radhakrishnan Assess NEET-UG Re-Exam Readiness

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting with former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, scheduled to be held on June 21.

Radhakrishnan is also chairman of a high-powered steering committee, which is tasked with monitoring implementation of recommendations on the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to an official statement. Pradhan and Radhakrishnan reviewed measures being taken to strengthen examination security and surveillance systems.