Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Will Submit Its Report By October 31, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit a report on its investigation into the Dharmasthala mass burial case by the end of this month.

The SIT had already said it would give its final report in October. "So we are expecting a report from SIT by this month's end or in the first week of November," Parameshwara said. "We don't know if the SIT will give an interim report or a final one. But they had said they would report forensically analysing the recovered skeletal remains along with chemical analysis reports," he replied to a question.

The SIT was formed in July this year under the leadership of ADGP Pronab Mahanty after Chinnayya, whose identity was masked earlier, had alleged that he buried several bodies, mainly of women, near Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014.

The SIT began excavation of places where Chinnayya claimed to have buried bodies in August. Contrary to his claims, SIT found no bodies after digging at 14 locations, except a skeleton at one spot and bones in another. However, it collected soil samples from all spots and sent them for forensic and chemical analysis after finding that it was highly acidic laterite soil and bones and other materials would melt if buried under it for a long time.