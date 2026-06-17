ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Chinnaiah Called Me But I Told Him To Approach SIT, Says Actor Prakash Raj

Last year, Chinnaiah, who once worked in Dharmasthala, claimed he was forced to bury hundreds of women's and girls' bodies at multiple locations around Dharmasthala, prompting the state government to form an SIT to probe his sensational claims.

His clarification came after Chinnaiah mentioned his name in the writ petition he filed before the Karnataka High Court seeking a direction to the SIT to file its final report in the Dharmasthala case.

The multilingual actor said he recorded the conversation with Chinnaiah and sent it to the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) currently probing the Dharmasthala case. "It is true that Chinnaiah had called. I recorded the conversation and sent it to the SIT chief. But I never went to Dharmasthala or met Girish Mattennavar," Prakash Raj said.

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj admitted on Wednesday that Chinnaiah, who made disputed claims of multiple murders and burials in the temple town of Dharmasthala, called him to discuss the details of the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

In his petition filed on June 11, Chinnaiah made a U-turn, stating that several individuals hatched a conspiracy to target Dharmasthala, its Dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade. He also claimed Prakash Raj spoke to him over the phone and instructed him to follow Mattennavar's directions. Mattennavar, a former police officer, has been spearheading the campaign to seek a probe into the alleged murders and rapes of young women in Dharmasthala.

"It is true that Chinnaia called me. I received a call from Girish Mattannavar one day. He told me that a masked person is with him and that he wants to talk to me. Chinnaiah spoke with me in Tamil. He said he wants to see me. Then I told him that now that the SIT has been formed, he should go there and share whatever information he has about the case. I clearly told him that I don't want to meet him. If you have anything to say, record it and send it to me," Raj said.

"Later, he sent the recording in which he had said something. I immediately called my lawyer and asked him what I should do now. Later that day, we called Pranav Mohanty, explained the matter, met him and gave him the record. Mohanty said he would call him (Chinnaiah) and talk to him. He thanked me for providing the witnesses."

"After a few days, when I asked Mohanty about the case, he told me not to take such calls anymore. Mohanty said he spoke to Chinnaiah and that he is making a U-turn on his claims. I agreed to that," the actor said.