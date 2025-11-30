ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharali Disaster Of Uttarakhand Resulted From Heavy Rain, Says Senior Geologist

Sharing the photographs from Kheerganga located above Dharali that showed evidence of heavy rainfall, she shared important information about her research carried out at the behest of Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST).

She acknowledged that traditionally it has been assumed that high-altitude glaciers don't receive heavy rainfall. Instead, they receive light dredging or very light, filtered rainfall. This suggests that the Himalayan ecology is changing, likely due to climate change.

In her presentation at the World Disaster Management Conference, Dr Swapnamita Vaideswaran disclosed that heavy rains were the real reason behind the Kheerganga flood above Dharali on August 5. She supported her claim with factual evidence and photographs.

Dehradun: A senior geologist from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology has come out with some important revelations around the cause of the disaster at Dharali in Uttarakhand on August 5 this year.

She had conducted the research by visiting the epicentre of the disaster. She visited the entire affected area while gathering several kinds of evidence and information. The entire ground investigation was completed within four days of the disaster.

Presentation by Dr Swapnamita Vaideswaran (ETV Bharat)

"The area where the disaster began experienced very heavy rainfall. I found evidence of this over there. It was a very heavy rainfall in a very small area, affecting a small region. This heavy rainfall was the trigger for this disaster. Climate change is the reason behind the heavy rainfall here. The presence of moraine or dead ice contributed to making this disaster even more devastating. This played a major role in causing the disaster, as revealed by satellite data and ground investigations," she said.

The scientist went on to reveal, "The moraine and dead ice here aren't the only factors behind this disaster, but also the heavy rainfall that occurred higher up. The floodwaters, which had already formed in the narrow valley, fueled the flood. This powerful flood triggered landslides on both sides of the narrow valley. As the water rose, it carried mud and debris which became part of the flood, causing devastation in Dharali below."

Dharali Disaster Of Uttarakhand Resulted From Heavy Rain, Says Senior Geologist (ETV Bharat)

When asked why the data released by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) indicated very little rainfall in the north, Dr Swapnamita explained that the weather stations are located in the valley below and the heavy rainfall near the glacier above was not recorded.

"There was no weather station at the high altitudes which prevented us from obtaining rainfall data. However, upon reaching ground zero, we saw evidence of heavy rain. Furthermore, shepherds at the high altitudes also confirmed the heavy rainfall," she pointed out.

The devastating flood on August 5 that swept through the Kheer Ganga River in Dharali had instantly buried everything in the mud. Many people were buried under debris. Houses, hotels, and homestays built with years of hard-earned money were destroyed in an instant. Many people are still missing and the search for them continues.