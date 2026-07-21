ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhankar Forced To Resign A Year Ago, Wasn't Even Given Formal Farewell: Jairam Ramesh

In an X post, Ramesh said it was exactly a year ago today that the then Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha was forcibly made to resign just three years into his five-year tenure. Dhankhar, who assumed office in August 2022, was set to serve in the post till 2027. His resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament last year.

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday recollected that a year ago, then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "forcibly made to resign" and was not even given the courtesy of a formal farewell by Rajya Sabha members. Ramesh claimed that Dhankhar was suddenly made to exit because he repeatedly expressed anguish at the plight of farmers and the Modi government's shocking insensitivity towards them.

"He was appointed with great fanfare by the prime minister but was suddenly made to exit because he repeatedly expressed anguish at the plight and distress of farmers and the Modi government's shocking insensitivity towards them -- a similar insensitivity and indifference now on full display in regard to the pressing concerns of lakhs of students and youth," the Congress leader said.

Dhankar was not even given the courtesy of a formal farewell by the members of the Rajya Sabha, Ramesh said. In a sudden move on July 21 last year, Dhankhar resigned from his post as vice-president, citing medical reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar had said in his letter to the President. He was the third vice-president after V V Giri and R Venkataraman to resign before completion of their tenures. Giri and Venkataraman had resigned to contest the presidential election.