Dhanbad's Katri River Fights For Its Survival Amid Mining Encroachment
Once around 150 feet wide, it has now shrunk in places due to overburden (OB) dumping, encroachment, and unplanned mining, threatening Dhanbad’s water supply.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Dhanbad: The Katri River, a tributary of the Damodar, is fighting for survival. A water body that was once around 150 feet wide has now shrunk in places due to overburden (OB) dumping, encroachment, and unplanned mining, posing a threat to Dhanbad’s water needs.
The locals are livid over some outsourced companies of coal sector in the area tampering with the river and disrupting its natural flow. They feel that if concrete steps are not taken in time, water scarcity could escalate in the area.
Once known for its swift and natural flow, Katri was known for swelling during the rainy season as it carried water towards the Damodar. It now has a disrupted channel that limits its flow. In some stretches, its identity appears to be lost.
The locals point out that lakhs of cubic metres of debris generated during mining have severely damaged the river's natural form, reduced its width and also depleted its water storage capacity. Rainwater is no longer absorbed into the river, impacting the groundwater level.
Professor Anshumali, a scientist at the Department of Environmental Sciences at Indian Institute of Technology - Indian School of Mines (IIT ISM), said the crisis in the Katri River is a serious warning for human civilisation and the environment.
According to him, “The Katri River's vast watershed, spanning approximately 300 sq km, was once uninterrupted with pristine water. Mining in the past was relatively systematic and in accordance with the environmental standards. Now, the situation has changed. New mining activities are encroaching on the riverine areas.”
He explained that a river isn't defined solely by its main flow. Its first, second and third-tier tributaries together sustain the entire watershed. But these natural chains of the Katri have been destroyed. As a result, rainwater can no longer be absorbed into the river, and the entire water conservation system has collapsed. He rued that Katri can hardly be called a river today.
He wants the Dhanbad district administration to intervene immediately, as simply removing illegal encroachments will not suffice. The entire river must be scientifically restored.
“The Katri originates in the Parasnath hills and later joins the Damodar River. Its entire route includes tribal, agricultural, urban and mining areas. Therefore, its conservation must be undertaken as a joint campaign at the panchayat, block, district and state levels,” he underlined.
He said that if small rivers continue to disappear, it will be extremely difficult to deal with water scarcity in future along with the effects of climate change. He suggested removing all encroachments along the riverbanks, reviving tributary streams and establishing a strong legal framework for river conservation that includes an effective River Act.
Meanwhile, a sewage treatment plant is being constructed on the banks of the Katri at a cost of approximately Rs 700 crore under the Namami Gange project. The project aims to purify the city's wastewater and make it reusable.
However, Professor Anshumali argues that the project is limited to wastewater treatment with the purpose of recycling clean water into the river. But if the river's natural flow ceases, its utility will be limited.
He said that treated water can be used for irrigation, industrial purposes and other non-potable needs. “But the real solution to keeping the river alive lies in reviving its natural catchment area and tributaries,” he underlined.
Local activist Ujwal Singh accuses some outsourced companies in the coal sector of repeatedly damaging the Katri River. Stating that the OB dumping from mining is endangering the river's existence, he said that one of the companies has constructed a temporary bridge by laying cement pipes under the river through which heavy trucks and other mining vehicles continuously pass, which is further disrupting the river's natural flow.
Ujwal Singh said, “A written complaint regarding this entire matter has been submitted to the district administration, but no effective action has been taken so far.”
The administration, on the other hand, claims to be looking into the matter. Former Panchayat Samiti member Mohammad Riazuddin also questioned the utility of the Namami Gange project. He said, “When the river lacks sufficient water, simply building a sewage treatment plant will not be of much help. The river needs to be saved first. If the natural water flow is lost, even a project worth crores of rupees will not yield the desired results.”
The Katri is trying to navigate its survival amidst development and nature. On one hand, there's coal production and industrial activity, while on the other, there's the shrinking river, depleting groundwater, diminishing biodiversity and a growing water crisis.
Experts warn that if the river's catchment area, tributaries and natural flow aren't restored, future generations may see the Katri only in old documents and maps.
The locals are seeking an impartial investigation into the factors responsible for the Katri’s depletion. Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Rai has also raised questions about encroachment on Katri’s riverbed and has threatened to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court.
Data available with Professor Anshumali between 1974 and 2023 paints a grim picture of Katri’s deteriorating health. Its total water flow, the number of tributaries and drainage density have all declined significantly over the last 49 years, indicating a continued weakening of the river system.
According to the data, in 1974, there were 205 streams in the river system, which had been reduced to just 76 in 2023. This means that 129 streams have disappeared, which is a reduction of approximately 62.9%.
Similarly, its length was reduced from 262 km to 174.65 km, which means that a total of 87.35 km of water flow has been lost, which represents a decline of approximately 33.3%.
The river’s drainage density also decreased from 0.83 to 0.55, a decrease of approximately 33.3%. According to experts, the decline in drainage density indicates the weakening of a river's natural water flow and water storage capacity.
Professor Anshumali's study map identifies the Katri watershed area spanning Dhanbad and Giridih districts. This indicates that this river is not just a local stream but part of a significant catchment area that directly impacts groundwater, agriculture, the environment and the surrounding villages.
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