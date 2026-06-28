ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhanbad's Katri River Fights For Its Survival Amid Mining Encroachment

Dhanbad: The Katri River, a tributary of the Damodar, is fighting for survival. A water body that was once around 150 feet wide has now shrunk in places due to overburden (OB) dumping, encroachment, and unplanned mining, posing a threat to Dhanbad’s water needs.

The locals are livid over some outsourced companies of coal sector in the area tampering with the river and disrupting its natural flow. They feel that if concrete steps are not taken in time, water scarcity could escalate in the area.

Once known for its swift and natural flow, Katri was known for swelling during the rainy season as it carried water towards the Damodar. It now has a disrupted channel that limits its flow. In some stretches, its identity appears to be lost.

The locals point out that lakhs of cubic metres of debris generated during mining have severely damaged the river's natural form, reduced its width and also depleted its water storage capacity. Rainwater is no longer absorbed into the river, impacting the groundwater level.

Professor Anshumali, a scientist at the Department of Environmental Sciences at Indian Institute of Technology - Indian School of Mines (IIT ISM), said the crisis in the Katri River is a serious warning for human civilisation and the environment.

According to him, “The Katri River's vast watershed, spanning approximately 300 sq km, was once uninterrupted with pristine water. Mining in the past was relatively systematic and in accordance with the environmental standards. Now, the situation has changed. New mining activities are encroaching on the riverine areas.”

He explained that a river isn't defined solely by its main flow. Its first, second and third-tier tributaries together sustain the entire watershed. But these natural chains of the Katri have been destroyed. As a result, rainwater can no longer be absorbed into the river, and the entire water conservation system has collapsed. He rued that Katri can hardly be called a river today.

He wants the Dhanbad district administration to intervene immediately, as simply removing illegal encroachments will not suffice. The entire river must be scientifically restored.

“The Katri originates in the Parasnath hills and later joins the Damodar River. Its entire route includes tribal, agricultural, urban and mining areas. Therefore, its conservation must be undertaken as a joint campaign at the panchayat, block, district and state levels,” he underlined.

He said that if small rivers continue to disappear, it will be extremely difficult to deal with water scarcity in future along with the effects of climate change. He suggested removing all encroachments along the riverbanks, reviving tributary streams and establishing a strong legal framework for river conservation that includes an effective River Act.

Meanwhile, a sewage treatment plant is being constructed on the banks of the Katri at a cost of approximately Rs 700 crore under the Namami Gange project. The project aims to purify the city's wastewater and make it reusable.

However, Professor Anshumali argues that the project is limited to wastewater treatment with the purpose of recycling clean water into the river. But if the river's natural flow ceases, its utility will be limited.