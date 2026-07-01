Special Olympics Gothia Trophy 2026: Chhattisgarh’s Satyanshu Selected For Indian Football Team
He studies at Sarthak School, a special school supported by Social Welfare Department; tournament is being held in Sweden from July 12 to 16, 2026.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Dhamtari: An athlete from Dhamtari has made a significant stride in the world of sports. Twenty-five-year-old Satyanshu Deep, a student at Sarthak School, a special school supported by the Social Welfare Department, has been selected for the Indian football team which will take part in the Gothia Special Olympics Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden during July 12-16.
His success demonstrates that with the right training, opportunities and encouragement, children with special needs can bring glory to the nation on the international stage.
According to the school management, Satyanshu, who suffers 40 per cent mental disability, earned his spot in the Indian team through regular practice, discipline, and an outstanding performance on the field. His achievement will serve as an inspiration for other children with special needs.
Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra congratulated Satyanshu, his parents, coaches, the school community and the Social Welfare Department, describing this as a moment of pride for the Dhamtari district. He expressed confidence that Satyanshu would deliver an excellent performance in Sweden and bring honour to India, Chhattisgarh and Dhamtari on the global stage.
The Social Welfare Department has also hailed this as a significant achievement in the realm of inclusive education, sports culture and the empowerment of persons with disabilities.
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