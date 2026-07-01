ETV Bharat / bharat

Special Olympics Gothia Trophy 2026: Chhattisgarh’s Satyanshu Selected For Indian Football Team

Dhamtari: An athlete from Dhamtari has made a significant stride in the world of sports. Twenty-five-year-old Satyanshu Deep, a student at Sarthak School, a special school supported by the Social Welfare Department, has been selected for the Indian football team which will take part in the Gothia Special Olympics Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held in Gothenburg, Sweden during July 12-16.

His success demonstrates that with the right training, opportunities and encouragement, children with special needs can bring glory to the nation on the international stage.

According to the school management, Satyanshu, who suffers 40 per cent mental disability, earned his spot in the Indian team through regular practice, discipline, and an outstanding performance on the field. His achievement will serve as an inspiration for other children with special needs.