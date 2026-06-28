ETV Bharat / bharat

DGS Withdraws Order Restricting Movement Of Indian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz, But Urges Caution

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Shipping(DGS) has withdrawn order restricting movement of Indian ships along Gulf Region, including Strait of Hormuz, and deployment of Indian seafarers in conflict zones.

In an order issued on Friday, the DGS however asked maritime stakeholders to maintain caution and monitor navigational warnings.

The DGS said that the International Maritime Organization (IMO), in close coordination with Coastal States and industry partners, has initiated measures for the evacuation of stranded seafarers through a coordinated mechanism involving IMO, UKMTO, MICA Center, and coastal States. The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Navy, Indian Missions abroad and other concerned stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers, it said.

“Considering the latest security situation in the Gulf region, in supersession of DGS Circular No. 09 of 2026 and DGS circular No. 31 of 2026 on the subject, the Directorate clarifies that there is no restriction for Indian ship owners/managers/RPSL agencies to continue the operation of ships and deployment of Indian seafarers in and out of Persian Gulf region by following the security protocols of the Coastal States and security agencies,” the DGS said.

“Further it is advised that all Indian seafarers, Masters, Ship Owners, Ship Managers, Operators, RPSL Companies, and other maritime stakeholders to maintain caution while operating in the Persian Gulf region,” it added.

The DGS asked for heightened security vigilance advising masters of vessels operating in or transiting through the Gulf region, including the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters to maintain heightened security awareness, closely monitor navigational warnings and other warnings or instructions received from security agencies, and implement all applicable ship security measures and company security procedures.