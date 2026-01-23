ETV Bharat / bharat

DGRE Issued Avalanche Alert In Several States Across the Country Including Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Several districts across the country are facing the threat of avalanches. The Geo-Informatics Research Establishment has issued an alert regarding this. Significantly, several districts in five states across the country are included in this alert, where a warning of heavy snowfall has been issued for the coming days. An alert has also been issued for 5 districts in Uttarakhand, where special precautions have been advised for high-altitude areas.

It is worth noting that heavy snowfall was witnessed in several parts of the country on January 23rd. The Meteorological Department had already predicted heavy rain and snowfall. As a result, several areas that hadn't seen snowfall in the last decade received snow on Friday. ​​There had been concerns recently about the lack of rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand. Therefore, this rain and snowfall in the last week of January is considered a positive sign.

The Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) has also issued an avalanche alert for the entire country. This alert has been issued for five states, including Uttarakhand. Specifically, 5 districts in Uttarakhand have been advised to take special precautions due to the risk of avalanches. Avalanche Alert in 5 Districts of Uttarakhand

An orange alert for avalanches has been issued for the Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. The risk of avalanches has been indicated in areas above 2800 meters in these four districts. A yellow alert has been issued for areas above 2800 meters in the Bageshwar district.