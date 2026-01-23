DGRE Issued Avalanche Alert In Several States Across the Country Including Uttarakhand
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:50 PM IST
Dehradun: Several districts across the country are facing the threat of avalanches. The Geo-Informatics Research Establishment has issued an alert regarding this. Significantly, several districts in five states across the country are included in this alert, where a warning of heavy snowfall has been issued for the coming days. An alert has also been issued for 5 districts in Uttarakhand, where special precautions have been advised for high-altitude areas.
It is worth noting that heavy snowfall was witnessed in several parts of the country on January 23rd. The Meteorological Department had already predicted heavy rain and snowfall. As a result, several areas that hadn't seen snowfall in the last decade received snow on Friday. There had been concerns recently about the lack of rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand. Therefore, this rain and snowfall in the last week of January is considered a positive sign.
The Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) has also issued an avalanche alert for the entire country. This alert has been issued for five states, including Uttarakhand. Specifically, 5 districts in Uttarakhand have been advised to take special precautions due to the risk of avalanches. Avalanche Alert in 5 Districts of Uttarakhand
An orange alert for avalanches has been issued for the Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. The risk of avalanches has been indicated in areas above 2800 meters in these four districts. A yellow alert has been issued for areas above 2800 meters in the Bageshwar district.
According to the alert issued by the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment, this alert is valid from January 23rd to January 24th. Considering the possibilities in different districts, red, orange, yellow, and green alerts have been issued. The highest risk of avalanches has been reported for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Thirteen areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed under alert zones. A red alert has been issued for six of these areas at altitudes above 2500 meters, while an orange alert has been issued for the remaining seven areas. Similarly, a red alert has been issued for Kargil in Ladakh, while an orange alert has been issued for Leh. Alerts have also been issued for five districts in Himachal Pradesh, with four districts under an orange alert and one under a yellow alert. A green alert has been issued for Sikkim.
On Friday, snowfall was observed in Uttarakhand, from Kedarnath to some lower-lying areas. Light snowfall was also reported from Dhanaulti to Mussoorie. Similarly, snowfall was seen in the higher reaches of districts from Uttarkashi to Chamoli and from Pithoragarh to Almora.