HM Shah To Inaugurate 60th DGP-IGP Conference In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur Today; Security, Policing in Focus

Raipur: The 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police will begin on Friday at IIM Raipur.

The three-day annual national conference to be held for the first time in Chhattisgarh’s capital is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the valedictory session is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

Amit Shah arrived in Raipur by a special flight at 12:30 am on Thursday, where he was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.