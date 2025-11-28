HM Shah To Inaugurate 60th DGP-IGP Conference In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur Today; Security, Policing in Focus
The event will be held at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, where DGs and IGs from across the country will participate.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST
Raipur: The 60th All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police will begin on Friday at IIM Raipur.
The three-day annual national conference to be held for the first time in Chhattisgarh’s capital is scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the valedictory session is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.
Amit Shah arrived in Raipur by a special flight at 12:30 am on Thursday, where he was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Leaving for Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to attend the three-day DGP/IGP Conference to be chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. The deliberations will focus on building the next-level security grid to bulwark citizens from new-age threats.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 27, 2025
Looking forward to the discussions.
The event will be held at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, where Directors General of Police and Inspectors General from across the country will participate. The conference with the theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions,' aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', an official statement said.
माननीय केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी का छत्तीसगढ़ की पावन भूमि में हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन...@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/CUz9wwpBJx— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) November 27, 2025
"The conference will deliberate on key issues related to internal security, including strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism efforts, drug control, cyber security, and border management," said the officials privy to the development.
The conference was earlier held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha). Continuing this tradition, the 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference is being organised this year in Raipur.
छत्तीसगढ़ में पहली बार अखिल भारतीय पुलिस महानिदेशक एवं महानिरीक्षक सम्मेलन का होगा आयोजन...— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) November 27, 2025
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी एवं माननीय केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी के मार्गदर्शन में होगा यह सम्मेलन!@narendramodi @AmitShah @AmitShahOffice @BJP4India @BJP4CGState… pic.twitter.com/u4z9KTcfHJ
Apart from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the conference will be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations.
Also read: