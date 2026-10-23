DGHS Bars Reuse Of Single-Use Medical Devices In Public, Private Hospitals
AiMeD cited studies indicating widespread reuse of catheters and dialysers, and welcomed the directive, citing patient safety and infection prevention, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed all the states and Union Territories, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), to prohibit the reuse of single-use medical devices and disposable surgical items in public and private healthcare establishments, in a move aimed at strengthening patient safety and preventing healthcare-associated infections.
The directives issued recently by Loveneesh G Krishna, the Director General of Health Services, has been welcomed by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), which said that medical devices designed and validated for single use must be used strictly in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.
The industry body on Friday said the reuse of such devices could expose patients to cross-infection, device failure and loss of performance, potentially resulting in serious complications. It stressed that products labelled for single use are not designed or validated for repeated cleaning, resterilisation or reuse.
Welcoming the government's decision, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AiMeD, described it as a patient-centric measure and called for clear accountability wherever medical devices are reused contrary to their labelled instructions.
"This is a patient-first decision. Single-use means single-use," Nath said. He said responsibility for failures or harm arising from unauthorised reuse should rest with the person or healthcare establishment responsible for the practice, rather than the manufacturer.
The association has urged the government to ensure that the directive is backed by effective enforcement, regular inspections and an appropriate liability framework.
Concerns Over Reuse In Healthcare Establishments
AiMeD cited published Indian studies indicating that the reuse of catheters and dialysers has been widespread, in some cases without a national policy governing the practice. The association argued that the reuse of devices explicitly labelled for single use falls outside their validated conditions of use, and could compromise patient safety.
According to the industry body, reusing products that are not intended for repeated use can undermine the safety assurances established during their design and validation.
The DGHS directive covers healthcare organisations in both the public and private sectors. "Its implementation will be important in ensuring that device-use practices remain consistent with manufacturers' instructions across healthcare facilities," Nath said.
AiMeD Seeks Inspections & Accountability
AiMeD has recommended strict and regular inspections of healthcare establishments, supported by traceable records documenting the use and disposal of medical devices. Such monitoring, it said, would help authorities identify unauthorised reuse and strengthen compliance.
The association has also called for appropriate action under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, and the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010, against establishments found reusing single-use products contrary to their labelling.
It has sought awareness programmes and staff training on infection prevention and biomedical waste handling to ensure that healthcare workers understand the risks associated with improper reuse and disposal.
AiMeD has also urged the government to clearly establish that manufacturers should not be held responsible for failures arising from reuse contrary to product labelling. Nath said accountability should be assigned to those responsible for unauthorised reuse, particularly where such practices lead to patient harm.
Affordability & Patient Safety
The association has also called for support for safer and more affordable single-use alternatives, arguing that cost considerations should not become a reason for reusing devices designed for one-time use.
Significantly, the DGHS directive brings renewed attention to the balance between healthcare costs, infection control and patient protection.
Effective implementation will depend on compliance by hospitals, awareness among healthcare personnel and consistent monitoring by the relevant authorities, Nath said.
AiMeD said adherence to manufacturers' instructions, coupled with enforcement and clear accountability, would help prevent avoidable risks and reinforce patient confidence in healthcare services.
While welcoming the DGHS intervention, the industry body has emphasised that the directive must translate into consistent practices across public and private healthcare establishments to ensure that patient safety remains the overriding priority.
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