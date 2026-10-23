ETV Bharat / bharat

DGHS Bars Reuse Of Single-Use Medical Devices In Public, Private Hospitals

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed all the states and Union Territories, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), to prohibit the reuse of single-use medical devices and disposable surgical items in public and private healthcare establishments, in a move aimed at strengthening patient safety and preventing healthcare-associated infections.

The directives issued recently by Loveneesh G Krishna, the Director General of Health Services, has been welcomed by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), which said that medical devices designed and validated for single use must be used strictly in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

The industry body on Friday said the reuse of such devices could expose patients to cross-infection, device failure and loss of performance, potentially resulting in serious complications. It stressed that products labelled for single use are not designed or validated for repeated cleaning, resterilisation or reuse.

Welcoming the government's decision, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AiMeD, described it as a patient-centric measure and called for clear accountability wherever medical devices are reused contrary to their labelled instructions.

"This is a patient-first decision. Single-use means single-use," Nath said. He said responsibility for failures or harm arising from unauthorised reuse should rest with the person or healthcare establishment responsible for the practice, rather than the manufacturer.

The association has urged the government to ensure that the directive is backed by effective enforcement, regular inspections and an appropriate liability framework.

Concerns Over Reuse In Healthcare Establishments

AiMeD cited published Indian studies indicating that the reuse of catheters and dialysers has been widespread, in some cases without a national policy governing the practice. The association argued that the reuse of devices explicitly labelled for single use falls outside their validated conditions of use, and could compromise patient safety.

According to the industry body, reusing products that are not intended for repeated use can undermine the safety assurances established during their design and validation.

The DGHS directive covers healthcare organisations in both the public and private sectors. "Its implementation will be important in ensuring that device-use practices remain consistent with manufacturers' instructions across healthcare facilities," Nath said.

AiMeD Seeks Inspections & Accountability