Software Updates Completed For Over Half Of Affected A320 Family Planes In India: DGCA Data

In this Thursday, June 12, 2014 file image, An AirAsia India Airbus A320 aircraft takes off as it embarks on the carrier's inaugural domestic flight to Goa from the Kempe Gowda International Airport (KGIA), in Bengaluru. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As many as 338 A320 family aircraft operated by Indian airlines require the software upgrade to address a potential issue related to flight controls and modifications have been carried out in more than half of the affected fleet, according to DGCA data.

Sources told PTI that there are no flight cancellations but there are delays in the range of 60-90 minutes for some flights as the software updates are being carried out for the affected planes.

On Friday, Airbus said intense solar radiation might corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft and that the software changes required to fix the issue would lead to operational disruptions. The software upgrades have been completed for 189 A320 family planes out of the total 338 aircraft, as per the data available with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) till 10 am on November 29.