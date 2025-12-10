ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Summons IndiGo CEO On December 11; Seeks Detailed Report On Operational Disruptions

An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land amid the airline’s operational disruptions, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Monday, December 8, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers to appear before it on Thursday at 3 PM. The DGCA has also directed Elbers to present comprehensive data and updates relating to recent operational disruptions.

According to the DGCA directive, the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting and present detailed information across key operational areas. The DGCA has sought updates on flight restoration, including the status of restoring flight services across the network, progress in re-accommodating affected passengers, priority handling for vulnerable travellers such as the elderly, medical passengers, and unaccompanied minors, and the monitoring mechanism to ensure timely completion of the restoration.

The regulator has also asked for IndiGo's pilot and crew recruitment plan, including the current strength, the recruitment and training pipeline for the upcoming months, and measures implemented to prevent roster shortages and flight duty time limitations (FDTL)-related issues.

The DGCA has further sought details on baggage return, including delayed or misrouted baggage cases, steps taken to trace and return luggage, average timelines, and compensation offered as per regulations.

Moreover, the DGCA has asked for updates on rerouting policies after cancellations, including the process followed for rerouting passengers on alternate flights, data on rerouting within IndiGo's network and on other airlines, and compliance with DGCA requirements for rerouting passengers at no additional cost.

The DGCA directed that the concerned airline must present the performance of its SMS and email alert systems, the improvements initiated to enable real-time communication about delays and cancellations, and enhanced coordination between the Operations Control Centre, airports, and customer support.