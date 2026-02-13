ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Slaps Rs 1-Cr Fine On Air India For Operating Plane Without Requisite Certification

New Delhi: Aviation safety watchdog DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Tata Group-owned Air India for operating an Airbus A320 neo plane without the requisite airworthiness certification on at least eight routes last year, according to sources.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on December 2 last year, said it was probing the incident of Air India operating an A320 neo plane without having a requisite airworthiness certification on at least eight routes. The sources on Friday said the regulator has slapped a Rs 1 crore fine on Air India for the violations.

"Air India acknowledges the receipt of a DGCA order in relation to an incident that was voluntarily reported back in 2025. All identified gaps have since been satisfactorily addressed and shared with the authority," the airline said in a statement.