ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Says Probing Air India, IndiGo Planes Incident At Ahmedabad Airport

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it was investigating the incident that happened on Wednesday when an Air India plane came in front of an IndiGo aircraft on the same taxiway at the Ahmedabad airport. The Air India plane had taken a wrong turn while taxiing towards the parking bay after landing from Mumbai.

In a detailed statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Air India A320 aircraft VT-TQV operating flight AI 2493 from Mumbai landed on runway 23 at the Ahmedabad airport. After clearing runway via taxiway 'C', the aircraft continued on taxiway 'P' instead of taking the right turn on taxiway 'G' towards the international apron.

"Crew of Air India immediately stopped the aircraft on taxiway 'P'. Approximately at the same time, Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IST operating flight 6E 5160 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai) was taxiing on taxiway 'P' for its departure.