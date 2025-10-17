ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Rolls Out Auto Computer Number Generation Facility For Flight Crew Exam Candidates

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has introduced auto generation of computer numbers for candidates applying for flight crew examination, an initiative to streamline the application process and eliminate manual submission of documents.

The facility, introduced from October 16, is available for candidates applying through the 'pariksha.dgca.gov.in' portal, subject to certain conditions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said the initiative is aimed at utilisation of DigiLocker facility, streamlining the application process, enhancing ease of doing business and eliminating manual document submission and verification.

"Auto-generation of computer numbers will be available for candidates who have passed 10th and 12th examinations from CBSE Board, subject to successful verification through DigiLocker," the civil aviation ministry said in a release.