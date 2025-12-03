ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Questions IndiGo Over 1,232 Flight Cancellations And A Sharp Dip In Its November Punctuality

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday released a detailed update on flight cancellations and on-time performance (OTP) for IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, after a sharp rise in disruptions over the past several days.

The regulator confirmed that it is probing the situation and has summoned the airline to present a full explanation along with concrete mitigation measures.

According to data submitted by IndiGo, the airline cancelled 1,232 flights during the November period. Of these, 755 cancellations were attributed to crew and Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) constraints, 92 to ATC system failures, 258 to airport and airspace restrictions, and 127 to other miscellaneous factors.

DGCA noted that a significant share of disruptions stemmed from constraints “beyond the operator’s direct control,” including ATC-related delays and capacity restrictions at key airports.

The impact was clearly visible in IndiGo’s punctuality record. The airline’s OTP dropped from 84.1% in October to 67.70% in November, marking one of its sharpest month-on-month declines. ATC-related delays accounted for 16% of the total delays, followed by 6% due to crew operations, 3% owing to airport facility issues, and 8% from various other causes.

The aviation regulator said it has issued “further clarification” to IndiGo to streamline the implementation of revised FDTL norms, rules that have come into sharper focus as airlines adjust crew schedules to comply with fatigue-management requirements. DGCA also confirmed that it is evaluating additional measures with the airline to reduce cancellations and improve punctuality levels.