DGCA Plans Competency-Based Training, Assessment Framework For Cabin Crew

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA plans to put in place a competency-based training and assessment framework for cabin crew to help in further improve the training imparted to them, according to a senior official. The Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) framework was introduced for pilots in 2022.

Shweta Singh, Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the DGCA, told PTI that the regulator is expected to come out with draft norms for the CBTA for the cabin crew in a month. It will be on a voluntary basis for the airlines. She said the efforts are to improve the competencies of the cabin crew.

"For example, if there is a fire in the cabin... how will they deal with it? How will they communicate? All those kind of performance indicators (will be) embedded in it (CBTA framework) which will help them to train better," Singh said.