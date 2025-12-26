ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Panel Submits Report On IndiGo Flight Disruption Over Pilot Duty Norm Lapses

New Delhi: A four-member enquiry committee set up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to probe IndiGo’s large-scale operational disruptions earlier this month has submitted its report to Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the aviation regulator said on Friday. The committee was constituted on December 5 amid mounting flight cancellations and delays that disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers across the country.

Confirming the submission, the DGCA said in a brief statement that the enquiry committee, headed by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, had submitted its findings on Friday evening. However, the regulator clarified that the contents of the report remain confidential. Apart from Bramhane, the panel included Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior flight operations inspector Kapil Manglik, and flight operations inspector Lokesh Rampal.

The enquiry was ordered after IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, cancelled more than 4,200 flights between December 1 and December 9. At the peak of the disruption, the airline was cancelling between 170 and 200 flights a day, severely affecting its network and passenger convenience. Before the crisis, IndiGo operated around 2,300 flights daily, including about 2,000 domestic services and nearly 300 international flights.

According to the DGCA, the disruption was triggered by IndiGo’s inability to effectively manage its pilot duty rosters following the full implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations last month. The new norms increased mandatory weekly rest requirements for pilots and curtailed the number of hours they can operate night flights, requiring airlines to substantially rework crew planning and scheduling.