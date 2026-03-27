DGCA Issues New Guidelines For Aircraft Operators Flying VVIPs
The guidelines come against the backdrop of the fatal plane crash in January that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.
By PTI
Published : March 27, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Mumbai/ New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs, including chief ministers, central ministers and governors.
The guidelines, applicable for non-scheduled aircraft and helicopter operators carrying VVIPs, also come against the backdrop of the fatal plane crash in January that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.
Issuing the guidelines, DGCA said analysis of earlier accidents/incidents associated with aircraft operations to/from airstrips/temporary helipads, and during election flying of VVIPs, has often revealed violation of instructions and safety was jeopardised.
"It is essential that adequate measures are taken by all concerned to ensure the highest standards of safety for the operation of such flights," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
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