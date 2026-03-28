ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Issues New Air Safety Order For VIP Flights, To Impact Political Campaign Logistics

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a fresh order, laying down stringent guidelines for the carriage of Central and state dignitaries by aircraft. The order, dated March 27, 2026, replaces earlier safety circulars that had been in place for decades, and comes in response to recurring safety concerns observed during election-related flying and VIP movements.

A new set of legal requirements has also been published recently, under Section 4 of the Bharatiya Vyuana Adhiniyam, 2024, which establishes a stronger legal framework for ensuring that anyone engaged in this type of service complies with applicable laws.

Background: Safety Issues When Flying During Elections

DGCA's guidance includes a need to establish a history of violations associated with flight operations for transporting dignitaries (especially during election campaigns). Some of the violations were caused by the need to transport dignitaries to temporary airports or ad hoc (makeshift) heliports, thus increasing operational risk.

In many of these separate instances, investigations into the accidents/reports of incidents have shown that the operators involved did not comply with safe operating practices. Political leaders and high-level government officials typically use chartered and/or government-owned aircraft to move around the country. Therefore, it has been clear that a greater level of oversight is warranted for these operations.

The previous guidelines issued by DGCA, which included Air Safety Circular 02 of 1981 and revisions thereof, plus Air Safety Circular 02 of 2014 for election flying operations, have not been adequate to address the changes in operation since those times.

Who Is Covered By The New Guidelines

The order clearly defines the category of “dignitaries” to whom these rules apply. They include:

Speaker of the Lok Sabha Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Union Cabinet Ministers Chief Justice of India State Governors Chief Ministers State Cabinet Ministers SPG-protected individuals (Z+ category and above)

By specifying these categories, the DGCA aims to remove ambiguity and ensure that safety protocols are uniformly applied across all high-risk VIP movements.

Key Features Of New Order

At its core, the new DGCA order seeks to enforce strict compliance and accountability among all parties involved in dignitary flights. These include:

State governments and their aviation units Public sector undertakings (PSUs) operating aircraft Scheduled and non-scheduled operators Private charter companies

The order emphasises that safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances, even during high-pressure situations such as election campaigns, where tight schedules often lead to operational shortcuts.

Key Thrust Areas Covered By New Guidelines