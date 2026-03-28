DGCA Issues New Air Safety Order For VIP Flights, To Impact Political Campaign Logistics
The order replaces decades-old norms with stricter safety compliance for flights carrying VIP dignitaries, especially during high-risk operations like election travel, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a fresh order, laying down stringent guidelines for the carriage of Central and state dignitaries by aircraft. The order, dated March 27, 2026, replaces earlier safety circulars that had been in place for decades, and comes in response to recurring safety concerns observed during election-related flying and VIP movements.
A new set of legal requirements has also been published recently, under Section 4 of the Bharatiya Vyuana Adhiniyam, 2024, which establishes a stronger legal framework for ensuring that anyone engaged in this type of service complies with applicable laws.
Background: Safety Issues When Flying During Elections
DGCA's guidance includes a need to establish a history of violations associated with flight operations for transporting dignitaries (especially during election campaigns). Some of the violations were caused by the need to transport dignitaries to temporary airports or ad hoc (makeshift) heliports, thus increasing operational risk.
In many of these separate instances, investigations into the accidents/reports of incidents have shown that the operators involved did not comply with safe operating practices. Political leaders and high-level government officials typically use chartered and/or government-owned aircraft to move around the country. Therefore, it has been clear that a greater level of oversight is warranted for these operations.
The previous guidelines issued by DGCA, which included Air Safety Circular 02 of 1981 and revisions thereof, plus Air Safety Circular 02 of 2014 for election flying operations, have not been adequate to address the changes in operation since those times.
Who Is Covered By The New Guidelines
The order clearly defines the category of “dignitaries” to whom these rules apply. They include:
- Speaker of the Lok Sabha
- Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha
- Union Cabinet Ministers
- Chief Justice of India
- State Governors
- Chief Ministers
- State Cabinet Ministers
- SPG-protected individuals (Z+ category and above)
By specifying these categories, the DGCA aims to remove ambiguity and ensure that safety protocols are uniformly applied across all high-risk VIP movements.
Key Features Of New Order
At its core, the new DGCA order seeks to enforce strict compliance and accountability among all parties involved in dignitary flights. These include:
- State governments and their aviation units
- Public sector undertakings (PSUs) operating aircraft
- Scheduled and non-scheduled operators
- Private charter companies
The order emphasises that safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances, even during high-pressure situations such as election campaigns, where tight schedules often lead to operational shortcuts.
Key Thrust Areas Covered By New Guidelines
1. Enhanced Operational Control: It is the responsibility of the operator to ensure that any flight, whether carrying a dignitary or not, has the highest possible standards of safety, including proper pre-flight planning, minimum weather requirements, and full compliance with the aircraft's performance specifications.
2. Temporary Helipads/Airstrips To Be Regulated: The DGCA has provided heightened scrutiny to temporary or non-permanent landing sites used by operators and identified these areas as areas of high risk. All uses of non-permanent landing sites will require stricter scrutiny than previously required.
3. Responsibility Of Operator & Flight Crew: The order makes explicit that the operator and flight crew bear complete and total liability for compliance with the regulations, and will be subject to enforcement action for any deviation from applicable safety regulations.
4. Consistent Standards Across All Operators: All operators — regardless of whether they own the aircraft, has hired the aircraft from a PSU, or has chartered the aircraft from a private operator — will be held to the same safety standard.
Supersession Of Previous Circulars
The most significant feature of this order is that it supersedes many of the previous safety circulars issued by the DGCA, some dating from as long ago as four decades. The superseded circulars include the Air Safety Circular 02 (1981), Revised (2021) and Air Safety Circular 02 of 2014 (Election Flying).
As a result of consolidating previously fragmented directives into one complete and comprehensive order, the DGCA has sought to eliminate inconsistencies in the regulations and create stricter enforcement.
A Shift Toward Preventive Safety
The new framework marks a shift from reactive to preventive safety regulation. Instead of merely issuing advisories, the DGCA has framed the order as a directive requiring “strict compliance,” indicating a stronger enforcement stance.
This is especially relevant with the rising rates of VIP air travel in India at times when numerous political leaders have been travelling to remote locations with their helicopters and small planes, particularly during election periods.
Impact On Political Campaigns
Because the order is being issued at a time when there is increasing scrutiny regarding aviation safety during political campaigns — since these often require rapid movement between several different locations on one day — it may push the boundaries of what is possible regarding aviation operations from a safety perspective.
As a result of the new guidelines, operators may have to exercise greater caution in designing their flight schedules. Certain high-risk landing sites may be unavailable or require additional authorisation from the DGCA.
The number of flights that get cancelled or delayed due to aviation safety concerns will increase, and have an impact on logistics of political campaigns. Nevertheless, the DGCA has emphasised that safety is their highest priority, and will supersede convenience.
From an aviation safety standpoint, this order was long anticipated. Aviation safety experts have repeatedly admonished aircraft operators regarding the unique pressures faced by VIP aircraft operators, such as last minute logistical changes, time constraints, and high urgency levels — all of which can compromise safety.
The DGCA's action effectively subjects all VIP aircraft operations to more stringent regulatory scrutiny, to bring these operations into compliance with worldwide best practices that do not allow any exemptions for VIPs.