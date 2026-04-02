ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra: Everything You Need To Know About Helicopter Shuttle Services To Kedar, Badri, Hemkund Sahib

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra is set to commence on April 19 with the opening of the portals (kapat) at Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams. Helicopter services for Kedarnath Dham will begin operations on April 21, with the ticket booking for the same expected to start on April 10.

Following the completion of the tender process by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), the list of fares has been released. A notable feature of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra is that helicopter services are also set to begin operating from Gauchar to Badrinath Dham. Helicopter services will also be operational for Hemkund Sahib during the period.

In light of the five helicopter accidents that occurred during the Char Dham Yatra in 2025, the comprehensive guidelines for helicopter operations issued by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) afterwards, UCADA has made special arrangements this year, with emphasis on reducing shuttle services by 30 per cent and establishing Air Traffic Control (ATC) facilities.

This year, helicopter services will be operated in strict compliance with the DGCA guidelines, even as the temporary ATC facilities currently operational at Kedarnath and Badrinath are slated to be upgraded to permanent facilities in the future.

Round-Trip Fares For Kedarnath

For the route from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham, the fare this year (inclusive of GST) has been set at Rs 12,762, which is Rs 318 higher than last year.

For the route from Phata to Kedarnath Dham, the fare will be Rs 10,164 (Rs 1,322 higher than last year), while the fare for the Sersi to Kedarnath Dham journey will be Rs 6,390 (Rs 2,449 lower than last year).

Eight companies have been selected to operate the helicopter services to Kedarnath from various locations. According to UCADA, services from Guptkashi to Kedarnath will be provided by two operators: Trans Bharat Aviation and Chipsan Aviation.

Similarly, services from Phata to Kedarnath will be provided by four operators: United Helicharters, Thambi Aviation, Rajas Aerosports & Adventures, and Pilgrimage Aviation, while two other operators, Aero Aircraft and Himalayan Heli, have been permitted to run services from Sersi.

Based on the DGCA guidelines, there will be a 30 per cent reduction in frequency of shuttle services this year. From Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham, designated operators will provide 24 shuttle services daily.

Round-Trip Fares For Hemkund Sahib

Last year, Pawan Hans was selected as the heli operator for shuttle services to Hemkund Sahib, from Govindghat to Ghangharia, for a two-year term, and the round-trip fare set at Rs 10,080 per person (inclusive of GST). But this year, the fare has been increased by 5 per cent to Rs 10,584, for the around 4-5 km ride. An extra platform charge will apply if bookings are made via the IRCTC website.