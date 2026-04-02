Char Dham Yatra: Everything You Need To Know About Helicopter Shuttle Services To Kedar, Badri, Hemkund Sahib
The government has taken measures to curb black marketing of tickets, and increase safety by imposing DGCA guidelines, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra is set to commence on April 19 with the opening of the portals (kapat) at Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams. Helicopter services for Kedarnath Dham will begin operations on April 21, with the ticket booking for the same expected to start on April 10.
Following the completion of the tender process by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), the list of fares has been released. A notable feature of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra is that helicopter services are also set to begin operating from Gauchar to Badrinath Dham. Helicopter services will also be operational for Hemkund Sahib during the period.
In light of the five helicopter accidents that occurred during the Char Dham Yatra in 2025, the comprehensive guidelines for helicopter operations issued by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) afterwards, UCADA has made special arrangements this year, with emphasis on reducing shuttle services by 30 per cent and establishing Air Traffic Control (ATC) facilities.
This year, helicopter services will be operated in strict compliance with the DGCA guidelines, even as the temporary ATC facilities currently operational at Kedarnath and Badrinath are slated to be upgraded to permanent facilities in the future.
Round-Trip Fares For Kedarnath
For the route from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham, the fare this year (inclusive of GST) has been set at Rs 12,762, which is Rs 318 higher than last year.
For the route from Phata to Kedarnath Dham, the fare will be Rs 10,164 (Rs 1,322 higher than last year), while the fare for the Sersi to Kedarnath Dham journey will be Rs 6,390 (Rs 2,449 lower than last year).
Eight companies have been selected to operate the helicopter services to Kedarnath from various locations. According to UCADA, services from Guptkashi to Kedarnath will be provided by two operators: Trans Bharat Aviation and Chipsan Aviation.
Similarly, services from Phata to Kedarnath will be provided by four operators: United Helicharters, Thambi Aviation, Rajas Aerosports & Adventures, and Pilgrimage Aviation, while two other operators, Aero Aircraft and Himalayan Heli, have been permitted to run services from Sersi.
Based on the DGCA guidelines, there will be a 30 per cent reduction in frequency of shuttle services this year. From Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham, designated operators will provide 24 shuttle services daily.
Round-Trip Fares For Hemkund Sahib
Last year, Pawan Hans was selected as the heli operator for shuttle services to Hemkund Sahib, from Govindghat to Ghangharia, for a two-year term, and the round-trip fare set at Rs 10,080 per person (inclusive of GST). But this year, the fare has been increased by 5 per cent to Rs 10,584, for the around 4-5 km ride. An extra platform charge will apply if bookings are made via the IRCTC website.
Helicopter Service Launched for Badrinath Dham
The Civil Aviation Department had earlier launched heli-services from Gauchar to Badrinath on a trial basis in 2024, but it hadn't evinced significant interest among devotees. Yet, this year, the department is willing to give it another go.
For the helicopter services, to be operated from Gauchar, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has already completed the tender process on behalf of the Aviation Development Authority. Devotees will be required to pay Rs 22,000 per person.
CEO Ashish Chauhan Shares Key Details
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, stated that compared to last year, helicopter fares from Guptkashi and Phata to Kedarnath have been raised, whereas the fare from Sersi has been lowered.
He added that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued directives to curb the black marketing of helicopter tickets, and to prioritise safety. Accordingly, in collaboration with district administration and police, efforts will be made to ensure that immediate action is taken against any culprits in response to such complaints, he said.
Chauhan also said that 2-3 rounds of meetings have already been held with the DGCA, and a meeting held last Tuesday with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), following which, two new temporary ATC (Air Traffic Control) towers have been established at Badrinath and Kedarnath, and five personnel selected to staff them.
Tenders have also been finalised to install advanced equipment to ensure accurate weather monitoring. ATC is a critical service located at airports. It uses radar and radio communication to manage safe take-offs, landings, and flight operations.
Chauhan added that the number of Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras is being increased. Integrated Control Rooms will be operational at various locations to continuously monitor heli-operators. He said immediate action will be taken in case of any negligence by the operators.
Permanent ATC Units For Kedar-Badri
Chauhan further said that work is being undertaken to establish permanent ATC units at Kedarnath and Badrinath, in addition to Dehradun's Sahastradhara Heliport. Land has been identified in Chamoli for the installation of the ATC units, and the district administration has already issued No Objection Certificates (NOC) for this purpose. Officials have been instructed to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR).
He added that AAI will conduct a survey on April 2 to identify alternative land sites skirting the ongoing ropeway projects in Kedarnath. Discussions are currently underway with IRCTC to commence bookings for heli-services to Kedarnath, which is scheduled to begin on April 10.