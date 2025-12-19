DGCA Hosts Landmark Safety Seminar, Urges Industry to Strengthen Collaboration
The seminar brought regulators and industry together to address emerging risks and strengthen aviation safety amid India’s rapid air traffic growth.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 11:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday hosted Safety Seminar 2025 at the Indian Aviation Academy in New Delhi, bringing together senior government officials, regulators, industry leaders and aviation professionals to deliberate on emerging safety challenges in India’s rapidly expanding civil aviation sector.
Held under the theme “Enhancing Aviation Safety through Collaboration,” the seminar focused on strengthening coordination between regulators, operators and maintenance organisations at a time when India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.
Inaugurating the event, Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, stressed that aviation safety requires constant vigilance. “Safety is not a fixed destination but an ongoing journey, demanding vigilance, compliance and accountability,” he said, underlining the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in maintaining a secure aviation ecosystem.
Highlighting the scale and pace of growth, Sinha said domestic passenger traffic has grown at an average 9 per cent annually over the past decade, while cargo volumes have increased by 2.9 per cent. India’s commercial aircraft fleet has more than doubled, expanding from 395 aircraft in 2014 to 844 by 2025, reflecting the sector’s extraordinary momentum.
Describing 2025 as a pivotal year, the Secretary said the industry had faced challenges that tested its resilience but also strengthened its resolve. “These experiences have united the aviation community with renewed determination to enhance safety, efficiency and public confidence,” he said, adding that the lessons learned would help build a more robust future for Indian aviation.
Sinha also flagged maintenance-related operational risks as a key area of concern. “Operational risk introduced by maintenance errors induces mechanical faults and system failures,” he said, noting that such issues formed an important part of the seminar’s deliberations.
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of Civil Aviation, reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to proactive safety oversight and alignment with global standards. It covered key regulatory measures, such as implementation of the "Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024," "State Safety Program," and "National Aviation Safety Plan (2024-2028)."
The one-day seminar comprised three technical sessions that covered important safety issues, runway incursions, positive safety culture in aviation, and maintenance-related error causes. Specialists from governmental and aviation industry regulatory authorities participated by analyzing causes, exchanging best practices, and recommending measures that may be considered proactive risk-based safety management systems.
Industry representatives generally welcomed the initiative and called it a well-timed and greatly needed platform for engagement. Participants appreciated the efforts put forth by DGCA for promoting a safety culture and ensuring the aviation safety system in India measures up to international standards.
