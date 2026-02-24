DGCA Grounds 4 Learjets After Fatal Crash, Orders Safety Crackdown On Charter Operators
After a fatal crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounded four Learjets and tightened safety norms across non-scheduled operators.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
New Delhi: In a decisive move to tighten aviation safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday ordered the immediate grounding of four Learjet aircraft operated by VSR Ventures, following last month’s fatal crash that killed Ajit Pawar and others near Baramati.
The January 28 accident involving a Learjet 40/45 aircraft has triggered heightened scrutiny of non-scheduled aviation operators across the country. In the aftermath, the DGCA conducted a special safety audit of VSR Ventures, which revealed multiple lapses in critical areas such as airworthiness, flight safety, and operational procedures.
Based on the audit findings, the regulator identified serious gaps in maintenance practices and compliance with approved safety protocols. As a corrective step, it directed that four aircraft, bearing registrations VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI, be grounded with immediate effect. These aircraft will remain out of service until they meet the required airworthiness standards and safety benchmarks.
The crackdown comes amid growing concern over aviation safety, particularly in the non-scheduled and charter flight segment. On the same day, the DGCA held a high-level meeting with operators in response to the recent surge of aviation incidents. Within 24 hours, there were three separate reports of Air emergencies highlighting an alarming trend for the DGCA.
During this meeting, the DGCA established a set of guidelines to improve transparency and accountability in the industry. Operators have been directed to publish important safety-related documents on their websites, such as their aircraft's age, maintenance history, and compliance with legal requirements. This change will give passengers and stakeholders access to the operational safety standard that governs their operation.
The regulator has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy when it comes to safety violations, stating that safety will take precedence over all joint/chartered commercial activities or VIP air travel. It stated that the decision made by the Pilot-in-Command on matters of safety will be considered the final decision, including the decision to delay, divert or cancel a flight, without any consequences for the operator.
The DGCA has also identified weather-related events as an ongoing problem, stating that most weather-related incidents are due to human error, or a lack of preparation in inclement weather. The DGCA has also identified weather-related incidents as an ongoing issue, citing that many of these incidents are not simply due to inclement weather conditions, but are due to human error and not properly being prepared.
To combat this, the DGCA has ordered all operators to develop real-time weather monitoring capabilities and fully comply with the applicable standard operating procedures. In addition, the DGCA will require operators to increase training programs for their pilots on the following subjects: weather awareness, risk assessment, and making sound decisions in difficult or non-controllable situations.
These actions taken by the DGCA are part of a larger regulatory trend to improve safety monitoring in the fast-growing aviation sector in India. Because of the large increase in air traffic and the growing dependence on charter and private aviation services, the presence of the DGCA shows that there needs to be strict adherence to rules and that operators need to proactively manage the risk associated with operations.
The grounding of the Learjet fleet and the other actions taken by the DGCA are a response to restore public confidence and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the near future as a result of the ongoing investigation into the crash of the Baramati.