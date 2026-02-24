ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Grounds 4 Learjets After Fatal Crash, Orders Safety Crackdown On Charter Operators

New Delhi: In a decisive move to tighten aviation safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday ordered the immediate grounding of four Learjet aircraft operated by VSR Ventures, following last month’s fatal crash that killed Ajit Pawar and others near Baramati.

The January 28 accident involving a Learjet 40/45 aircraft has triggered heightened scrutiny of non-scheduled aviation operators across the country. In the aftermath, the DGCA conducted a special safety audit of VSR Ventures, which revealed multiple lapses in critical areas such as airworthiness, flight safety, and operational procedures.

Based on the audit findings, the regulator identified serious gaps in maintenance practices and compliance with approved safety protocols. As a corrective step, it directed that four aircraft, bearing registrations VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI, be grounded with immediate effect. These aircraft will remain out of service until they meet the required airworthiness standards and safety benchmarks.

The crackdown comes amid growing concern over aviation safety, particularly in the non-scheduled and charter flight segment. On the same day, the DGCA held a high-level meeting with operators in response to the recent surge of aviation incidents. Within 24 hours, there were three separate reports of Air emergencies highlighting an alarming trend for the DGCA.

During this meeting, the DGCA established a set of guidelines to improve transparency and accountability in the industry. Operators have been directed to publish important safety-related documents on their websites, such as their aircraft's age, maintenance history, and compliance with legal requirements. This change will give passengers and stakeholders access to the operational safety standard that governs their operation.