DGCA Grants IndiGo Temporary Relief From FDTL Norms Amid Nationwide Flight Disruptions
An aviation expert warned that IndiGo’s crisis stemmed from poor planning and “a reactive, compliance-averse culture.”
Published : December 5, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In a rare and urgent intervention to stabilise India’s aviation network, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a one-time temporary exemption from key provisions of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.
The decision, issued on December 5, 2025, four days of unscheduled severe operational disturbances resulted in thousands of customers being unable to travel and widespread flight cancellations at the country's largest airports.
The relief comes after multiple rounds of meetings between IndiGo, senior DGCA officials, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), as cancellations mounted at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. According to the regulator, IndiGo attributed the crisis to the rollout of Phase II of the revised FDTL norms, which introduced fresh restrictions on night duty hours and flights extending into the 0000–0500 window, rules aimed at preventing pilot fatigue.
IndiGo said the new requirements had triggered unexpected crew shortages and rostering imbalances. Combined with winter traffic pressures, this led to cascading delays and cancellations across its network.
‘Airlines Treated Compliance As A Reaction’: Expert
Aviation expert Ajay Jasra said the crisis was avoidable had airlines prepared better.
“The DGCA enforced 15 clauses in July 2025, typically an off-peak period, and the remaining seven in November. Had airlines prepared adequately, the impact would likely have been minimal,” Jasra told ETV Bharat.
“India’s aviation giants are grappling with three core organisational faults: they stretch their operations beyond healthy limits, they underestimate the weight of regulatory expectations, and they treat compliance as a reaction instead of a discipline. Air India is no exception. The airline has found itself under the DGCA’s scrutiny not merely for procedural lapses, but for deeper, structural safety failures.”
DGCA Says IndiGo Failed To Prepare For FDTL Phase-II
In its communication to the airline, the DGCA noted that IndiGo acknowledged several lapses during deliberations. According to the regulator, IndiGo admitted that:
- The operational turbulence “mainly erupted” due to Phase-II FDTL limitations.
- Crew planning and rostering preparedness were inadequate.
- Passenger inconvenience escalated sharply, for which “primary accountability rests with the operators”.
- Crew recruitment is underway, but additional time is required for full compliance.
The DGCA said the combination of stricter night-duty rules and the airline’s insufficient preparation led to a nationwide operational breakdown, compelling the regulator to intervene “in public interest”.
Temporary Relaxation Of Night-Duty Restrictions
Under the approval granted, IndiGo has received a temporary exemption from two specific clauses:
- Restrictions related to night duty (0000–0500 hrs)
- Restrictions on operations encroaching into night hours
With these provisions relaxed, IndiGo can reconfigure crew schedules and temporarily extend duty periods, giving it breathing room to restore operations and reduce cancellations.
However, the DGCA stressed that the exemption “shall not be construed as a dilution of safety requirements.” The relief is valid until February 10, 2026, with mandatory reviews every 15 days. IndiGo is required to provide operational data and compliance reports for every review cycle.
Strict Oversight And Accountability By DGCA
In order to ensure that Safety is not compromised and that there are no gaps in operations, IndiGo must comply with the stringent requirements of the exemption.
Fortnightly progress reports illustrated the use of flight crew, the measures that will be introduced to enhance the availability of crews, operations improvements and changes to rostering methods.
A compliance road map for 30 days illustrated timelines and timelines necessary to achieve full compliance with the revised FDTL Phase-II.
Complete compliance with the other FDTLs that were published in March 2024.
Continued operational oversight and the right of DGCA to revoke the exemption if any safety concerns arise.
Accordingly, in announcing this approval as a "temporary facilitation measure", the DGCA indicates that it is a temporary measure in order to maintain essential air service continuity while IndiGo addresses weaknesses in workforce planning and workforce constraints.
Pressure Test On India's Aviation Sector
The impact of this crisis and IndiGo's exemption request demonstrate systemic issues beyond this current challenge that are present within the rapidly expanding Indian aviation market. As airlines expand their fleets and networks extensively, workforce planning has been unable to keep pace. The revised FDTL norms, designed to fortify safety by preventing pilot fatigue, have added pressure on carriers already operating close to the limits of available crew.
For IndiGo, which typically operates nearly 2,000 daily flights, the DGCA’s relief window is critical. The airline informed the regulator that recruitment and training efforts are underway, with gradual improvements expected in the coming weeks.
The DGCA's notice was issued with a tone of caution and surrounded by indications that there may now be more accountability expected from airline carriers than there has been in the past. The DGCA emphasized that it is the airline carrier's duty to ensure that its passengers do not experience disruptions during travel and instituted a requirement of continual reporting from the airline carrier about its activities.
Over the upcoming weeks, IndiGo Airlines will be under scrutiny as it attempts to recover and re-establish passenger schedules, enhance its human resources (crews), and provide passengers a sense of confidence that they have resumed normal operations. The response of the DGCA gave IndiGo Airlines immediate assistance to mitigate issues facing them, but it will continue to be a challenge across the aviation industry in India, balancing and managing the continued growth and development of airlines while ensuring that the airlines are adhering to proper safety-compliant practices in managing their crew resources to ensure stable and consistent operational service.
Currently, passengers should anticipate a gradual resolution of issues affecting their travel experience; however, the speed at which IndiGo Airlines restores itself to be in compliance with the new regulations regarding safety and operations will be the determining factor in how rapidly its passengers will experience a return to fully operational status.