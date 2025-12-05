ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Grants IndiGo Temporary Relief From FDTL Norms Amid Nationwide Flight Disruptions

Passengers wait outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport as several IndiGo flights are either cancelled or delayed in New Delhi on Friday, December 05. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a rare and urgent intervention to stabilise India’s aviation network, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a one-time temporary exemption from key provisions of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

The decision, issued on December 5, 2025, four days of unscheduled severe operational disturbances resulted in thousands of customers being unable to travel and widespread flight cancellations at the country's largest airports.

The relief comes after multiple rounds of meetings between IndiGo, senior DGCA officials, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), as cancellations mounted at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. According to the regulator, IndiGo attributed the crisis to the rollout of Phase II of the revised FDTL norms, which introduced fresh restrictions on night duty hours and flights extending into the 0000–0500 window, rules aimed at preventing pilot fatigue.

IndiGo said the new requirements had triggered unexpected crew shortages and rostering imbalances. Combined with winter traffic pressures, this led to cascading delays and cancellations across its network.

‘Airlines Treated Compliance As A Reaction’: Expert

Aviation expert Ajay Jasra said the crisis was avoidable had airlines prepared better.

“The DGCA enforced 15 clauses in July 2025, typically an off-peak period, and the remaining seven in November. Had airlines prepared adequately, the impact would likely have been minimal,” Jasra told ETV Bharat.

“India’s aviation giants are grappling with three core organisational faults: they stretch their operations beyond healthy limits, they underestimate the weight of regulatory expectations, and they treat compliance as a reaction instead of a discipline. Air India is no exception. The airline has found itself under the DGCA’s scrutiny not merely for procedural lapses, but for deeper, structural safety failures.”

DGCA Says IndiGo Failed To Prepare For FDTL Phase-II

In its communication to the airline, the DGCA noted that IndiGo acknowledged several lapses during deliberations. According to the regulator, IndiGo admitted that:

The operational turbulence “mainly erupted” due to Phase-II FDTL limitations.

Crew planning and rostering preparedness were inadequate.

Passenger inconvenience escalated sharply, for which “primary accountability rests with the operators”.

Crew recruitment is underway, but additional time is required for full compliance.

The DGCA said the combination of stricter night-duty rules and the airline’s insufficient preparation led to a nationwide operational breakdown, compelling the regulator to intervene “in public interest”.

Temporary Relaxation Of Night-Duty Restrictions