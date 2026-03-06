ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence For Noida International Airport

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has granted an aerodrome licence for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union government.

In a release on Friday, the civil aviation ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the aerodrome licence to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.