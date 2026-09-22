ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Carrying Out Operational And Financial Scrutiny Of SpiceJet: Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA is carrying out the operational and financial scrutiny of budget carrier SpiceJet to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday. As SpiceJet grapples with multiple headwinds resulting in frequent flight delays and operational issues, Naidu also made it clear that the civil aviation ministry has limitations in intervening in the affairs of a private carrier.

In July, the airline's domestic market share dropped to 1.6 per cent from 1.9 per cent in June, as per the latest official data. "The immediate activity in the ministry regarding SpiceJet is that we have operational and, to a certain extent, financial scrutiny also being done from the ministry through the DGCA because we don't want any lapse in safety," Naidu said.

The minister was responding to a query regarding SpiceJet on the sidelines of signing pacts with states for the next phase of Udaan in the national capital. Naidu said the ministry was continuously engaging with the airline, but there were limits ​to how far the government could intervene in a privately-run airline.

"There are certain limits with which government also can operate with them," he said. Naidu further said the government has extended the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) to help airlines that might face problems due to the West Asia crisis. He said SpiceJet has been given Rs 150 crore under the ECLGS scheme.