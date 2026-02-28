ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Advises Airlines To Avoid 11 Airspaces Amid Middle East Conflict

DGCA advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2

IRAN WAR
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 28, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2. The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

Many airspaces are already shut in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US on Saturday. Indian airlines have suspended their services to the Middle East. The advisory has been issued in alignment with international safety standards and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), the regulator said.

The watchdog has asked airlines to refrain from operating within the 11 affected airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes. Carriers have been asked to closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by the affected countries and national authorities.

"This advisory is effective immediately and remains valid until March 02, 2026, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments," DGCA said in the advisory.

Also Read

Middle East Crisis: Govt Reviews Preparedness With Aviation Stakeholders

TAGGED:

DGCA
INDIAN AIRLINES DURNG IRAN WAR
IRAN WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.