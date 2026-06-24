ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Acts Against Amritsar ATC, Operating Crew After Air India Aircraft 'Briefly' Enters Pak Airspace

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said interim action has been taken against concerned Air traffic controller at Amritsar and the operating crew for non reporting of an event involving an Air India aircraft that briefly entering Pakistani airspace on June 22.

In a statement, DGCA said, "On 22.06.2026 Air India Air bus 321 Aircraft VT‑PPV operating flight AI 479 (Delhi - Amritsar) during approach was asked to hold due to runway inspection post a bird strike incident. After the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring the aircraft briefly entered the Pakistan airspace. The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted back to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi. Interim action has been taken against concerned Air traffic controller at Amritsar and the operating crew for non reporting of the event.