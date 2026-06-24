DGCA Acts Against Amritsar ATC, Operating Crew After Air India Aircraft 'Briefly' Enters Pak Airspace
The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted back to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi, said the DGCA.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said interim action has been taken against concerned Air traffic controller at Amritsar and the operating crew for non reporting of an event involving an Air India aircraft that briefly entering Pakistani airspace on June 22.
In a statement, DGCA said, "On 22.06.2026 Air India Air bus 321 Aircraft VT‑PPV operating flight AI 479 (Delhi - Amritsar) during approach was asked to hold due to runway inspection post a bird strike incident. After the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring the aircraft briefly entered the Pakistan airspace. The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted back to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi. Interim action has been taken against concerned Air traffic controller at Amritsar and the operating crew for non reporting of the event.
In a statement, Air India said the crew operating flight AI479 had marginally infringed into Pakistan airspace during the manoeuvre. "The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on June 22 had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport," the airline said.
"The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline said. Both India and Pakistan have closed their airspace to each other after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year.
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