ETV Bharat / bharat

DGAO During Op Sindoor, Air Marshal Bharti Retires After Illustrious Career In IAF

New Delhi: Air Marshal A K Bharti, who served as the Director General Air Operations (DGAO) during Operation Sindoor, on Friday superannuated after an illustrious career in the IAF. After retiring as Deputy Chief of Air Staff, the air officer visited the National War Memorial (NWM) here to pay homage to the fallen heroes.

"Expressing his sincere affiliation and respect for #Bravehearts, who have laid down their lives in the service of the #Nation, Air Mshl AK Bharti, SYSM, AVSM, VM, DCAS, paid homage at #NationalWarMemorial in a wreath-laying ceremony, on his superannuation," the NWM posted on X and also shared some photos.

Air Marshal Bharti, along with Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, then Director General Military Operations (DGMO), and Navy's Vice Admiral A N Pramod, were the faces of the tri-service media briefings on Operation Sindoor in Delhi in May 2025.